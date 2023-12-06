Original Orlando Tours' Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise Returns
One of many impressive shows of Christmas lights on Original Orlando Tours' Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise.
Bright white Christmas lights grace a beautiful waterfront mansion on Original Orlando Tours' Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise.
Orlando’s "Hottest Holiday Ticket" Tradition Debuts its 2023 Christmas Cruise Voyages in Winter Park This Week
There is nothing like the peacefulness of sailing under starlit skies, while listening to carols and tasting Christmas treats as you see the festive lights along the Winter Park chain of lakes.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Original Orlando Tours, Central Florida’s award-winning top family-owned tour company, returns its annual beloved holiday classic, The Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise, returned for its fourth season on Monday, December 4. Cruises continue today, Wednesday, December 6.
— Rich Bradley, President & CEO
“We love this tour as much as our guests do,” explained Original Orlando Tours President & CEO, Rich Bradley. “Several years ago, we set out to design an immersive experience into the sights, sounds and tastes of the Christmas season. There is nothing like the peacefulness of sailing under starlit skies while listening to carols and tasting Christmas treats as you see the festive lights along the Winter Park chain of lakes”.
Billed in 2022 as “the hottest holiday ticket in town”, the 90-minute tours depart from the docks at 312 East Morse Avenue in Winter Park on selected evenings. Advanced reservations are required; and while the tours annually sell out, the Original Orlando Tours website hosts a waiting list for last minute cancellations.
“We understand that this is another tough year financially for many. As such, all seats for this season’s cruises are set at $32. We understand that this will put even more demand on sales capacity, but this is something that we felt was the right thing to do.”
The dates for the 2023 season are:
o Monday, December 4
o Wednesday, December 6
o Friday, December 15
o Sunday, December 17
o Wednesday, December 20
o Thursday, December 21
Tickets can be purchased, and the wait list can be accessed, at www.OriginalOrlando.com.
