Flower Turbines/ Flower Power Announces the Weekly Winner

Flower Power Weekly Winner

On the way to the grand prize for painting the surface of a wind turbine, each week Flower Power announces the most popular art for the last week

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flower Turbines and its luxury brand Flower Power have started a competition for climate awareness art that anyone can enter.Any creation painted for their beautiful "Tulip" turbines can be a winner and will be featured on the Flower Power website, and there is a major cash prize. If someone can't or doesn't create art, voting for the weekly winner can still make a difference.The competition will run until May 8, 2024, and a winner for each week will be announced. This week's winner is announced on the Flower Turbines site at https://tinyurl.com/bddwpzk3 Flower Turbines' luxury brand, Flower Power, focuses on promoting climate change awareness. They are offering this art competition with the goals of increasing this awareness and bolstering tangible action against climate change. The winning art piece will be printed onto a turbine, which will then be donated to a non-profit organization.Even those who aren't an artist or don't have a hand-painted work to submit can vote for the contestant artists on a weekly basis. Details for the competition are linked at https://tinyurl.com/bddwpzk3 Flower Turbines is a US company that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic and electronic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:- Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips# - Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.Flower Turbines is raising funds through equity crowdfunding Regulation A at https://www.investflowerturbines.com/ Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular ( https://alturl.com/wpfpr ) and Risks ( https://alturl.com/8hrbw ) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.

Flower Turbines Brand Video