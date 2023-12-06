Neurotechnology Delivers Trusted Voter Registry for General Elections in the Republic of Liberia
Neurotechnology’s biometric voter management solution and services helped establish a voter registry for the Liberian 2023 general elections.
Biometric Technology for Voter Registration and elections is the future for one person, one vote. NEC Liberia recognizes Neurotechnology as a professional in Biometric Voter Registration Process.”VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the successful delivery of a trusted voter registry for The National Elections Commission of the Republic of Liberia for the 2023 General elections. Neurotechnology provided biometric software solutions and services that were fundamental to the voter management process, including voter pre-registration, registration, registry cleanup and final voter list generation. As a result, nearly 2.5 million voters were successfully registered and more than 27 thousand ineligible records were detected – all within a timeframe of just six weeks.
“Biometric Technology for Voter Registration and elections is the future for one person, one vote,” said Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC) of the Republic of Liberia. “NEC Liberia recognizes Neurotechnology as a professional in Biometric Voter Registration Process.”
Throughout the entire project timeframe, Neurotechnology provided extensive solutions and services, including:
● Voter pre-registration helped to streamline the registration process allowing citizens to provide their personal information via a dedicated online platform. Over 20% of registered individuals used pre-registration, reducing their enrollment time from six minutes to two minutes per person.
● Voter registration spanned six weeks and used 1150 biometric kits across the country. Pre-registered voters presented their QR codes, while new registrants provided biographical data. Face and fingerprint biometric data were then captured to enroll voters into the system and issue them voter cards.
● Registry consolidation securely merged voters’ identity data from multiple biometric registration kits into a single centralized registry for collective processing.
● Registry cleanup effectively removed all impersonation attempts, suspected underage records and multiple registrations. In total, more than 27 thousand ineligible records were detected and 529 applicants were identified as potentially underage.
● The exhibition phase presented citizens with preliminary voter lists and provided the possibility to request further changes in the final voter list.
● Voter roll generation was conducted once the changes after public review were applied. The final voter roll was generated and distributed across polling stations according to the regulations established by The National Elections Commission of the Republic of Liberia.
“In my view, the voter identity management project in the Republic of Liberia was a huge success,” said Irmantas Naujikas, Director for Neurotechnology. “With the support of the National Elections Commission and our partner Laxton, we were involved at the very start of the project and together were able to foresee upcoming challenges and provide suitable solutions. This enabled us to manage risks and achieve remarkable outcomes with exceptional agility.”
Laxton, a seasoned participant in election management projects, served as the prime contractor, providing hardware solutions such as customized biometric voter registration kits, on-site technical support, operator training, logistics management and other professional services. The close collaboration between the two companies was vital for establishing a trusted biometric voter registry.
MegaMatcher Product Line
Neurotechnology used its MegaMatcher product line to develop the solution, which included a Biometric Voter Registration System (BVR) to collect voters’ biographic and biometric data and a Voter Management System (VMS) to consolidate voter’s data into a single voter registry, eliminate all ineligible records using biometrics and form legitimate voter lists for national and local elections.
MegaMatcher Identity Management System (IDMS) was used to streamline the enrollment process, consolidate voter data into a single registry, maintain the data lifecycle and coordinate linkages. MegaMatcher Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) was used to eliminate duplicate and fraudulent records, ensuring the integrity of the voter registry.
The MegaMatcher product line can be tailored for elections, national identity, border control, forensics and other government and enterprise applications.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics, and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
