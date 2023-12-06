KaJ Labs Partners with AGII DAO to Upgrade AGII Platform with Grok AI API

Submit Release
We're thrilled to partner with AGII, upgrading the app with Grok AI support. This reaffirms our commitment to cutting-edge AI and elevating user experiences in Web3.”
— J. King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs
LONDON, UK, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KaJ Labs, a prominent software development company, is joining forces with AGII, a Web3-focused AI platform, to enhance the AGII app with Grok AI support. This collaboration aims to elevate the AGII app's performance, providing users with advanced language understanding and generation capabilities.

Leveraging its expertise, KaJ Labs will integrate Grok AI into the AGII app, introducing enhanced text generation and chatbot interactions. The upgraded AGII app is set to deliver a more responsive and immersive AI experience, setting new standards in the Web3 AI landscape.

The integration is expected to roll out in the coming months, reflecting both AGII and KaJ Labs' dedication to advancing AI technology.

About KaJ Labs:
KaJ Labs is a leading software development company known for its innovative solutions and commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology. Specializing in impactful software, KaJ Labs delivers cutting-edge applications across various industries.

About AGII:
AGII is a Web3-focused AI platform dedicated to advancing the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Committed to responsible and ethical AI development, AGII contributes to the broader landscape of AI research and innovation.

