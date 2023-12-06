SCAN Makes Strategic Investment in Abridge
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group, a mission-driven organization whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has made an investment in Abridge, an AI-powered clinical conversations platform that helps clinicians take care of patients, instead of paperwork.
Abridge's AI technology converts patient-clinician conversations into structured clinical note drafts in real-time and integrates them seamlessly into EHR systems. Notes can also be reviewed by patients, which allows them to review the important details about their care, such as medication instructions, treatments and follow ups. In 2021, SCAN was the first health plan to offer Abridge’s service to its members as a supplemental benefit through select plans.
“We are thrilled to support Abridge through this investment, strengthening their capabilities to innovate and streamline the healthcare experience for older adults and their care teams,” said Josh Goode, SCAN’s chief information officer. “By using Abridge’s advanced technology to free up physicians from administrative duties, it allows them to focus more on their patients, leading to an enhanced healthcare experience for the patient and physician alike.”
“Over the last 5 years, we’ve been building AI that’s tailor-made to summarize and structure information from medical conversations, thereby unburdening clinicians from clerical work and improving the care delivery experience for their patients,” said Dr. Shiv Rao, co-founder and CEO of Abridge. “SCAN and Abridge share a commitment to using innovation to bridge gaps in healthcare, especially for populations with less resources and increasing medical needs. As our aging population grows, AI-powered technologies like Abridge can support and meet each patient and clinician exactly where they are.”
SCAN regularly invests in innovative, mission-aligned organizations as part of its larger strategy to improve the healthcare experience for older adults.
Previously, SCAN Group has made investments in Dina, an organization that provides digital care-at-home network management and coordination solutions to help health plans and providers improve access to a variety of in-home care services; Arine, a technology-driven leader improving medication management and adherence; SafeRide Health, a technology-first non-emergency medical transport (NEMT) broker that builds customized end-to-end transportation programs around the needs of older adults; Guaranteed, a tech-enabled hospice company providing modern, end-of-life care; Monogram Health, a leading kidney care management company that provides in-home solutions for patients living with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease; MedArrive, a healthcare logistics and services platform that enables payers and providers to extend care services into the home; and SafelyYou, an AI-enabled fall management technology.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and in 2024, New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as HomeBase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 36,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About Abridge
Abridge structures and summarizes information from the most important signals in healthcare — spoken conversations. Abridge’s technology is powered by industry-leading R&D, as evidenced by their depth of peer-reviewed publications in medical conversation AI and user experience design. The company’s audio and ambient AI-centered solutions help clinicians practice at the top of their license and patients stay on top of their health. Whether an appointment takes place in-person or via telemedicine, Abridge captures and documents the conversation to meet the needs of providers, patients, and enterprises. Visit http://www.abridge.com and @AbridgeHQ to get the latest information.
Seffrah Orlando
