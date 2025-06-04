myPlace Health Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

96% of employees shared that they are made to feel welcome when they join the company

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- myPlace Health (myPlace), an integrated care delivery organization that specializes in serving vulnerable older adults who wish to live in their homes and communities for as long as safely possible through the PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model, has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, for 2025.The recognition is based on employee feedback conducted via an independent survey.myPlace’s Great Place to Work survey results revealed:• 96% of employees shared that they are made to feel welcome when they join the company;• 94% of employees feel good about the ways myPlace contributes to the community; and• 91% of employees feel that they made a difference at myPlace."We are thrilled to be Certified by Great Place to Work, just as we prepare to launch our second care center serving the Los Angeles community,” said Jeff Oliver, Vice President and Head of People at myPlace Health. “Our workforce has grown by 91% over the past year, attracting employees who are deeply connected to our mission and who take great pride in making a meaningful impact on the participants, their families, and the communities we are privileged to serve."Since opening the doors to its first care center in Los Angeles, California, in February 2024, myPlace has become a vital resource for PACE-eligible seniors within its 95-zip code service area. The organization is dedicated to serving its members and their families by providing access to primary and specialty medical care, comprehensive health plan coverage, transportation to appointments, prescription drugs, nutritious meals, and social engagement.Complementing its community-focused mission, myPlace Health is equally committed to the growth and development of its employees. The organization invests in professional training opportunities, sponsoring certification and learning programs to help employees enhance their skills and advance their careers. Recently, myPlace Health sponsored team members to complete Yellow Belt Six Sigma certification training, equipping them with the tools to improve processes, reduce waste, and increase efficiency across the organization.Through these initiatives, myPlace Health continues to strengthen its impact and commitment to both the community and its dedicated team.For those looking to grow their career at a company that puts its people first, please visit the organization’s career page.About myPlace HealthmyPlace Health, a portfolio organization of SCAN Group, a not-for-profit healthcare organization dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, is as an integrated care delivery organization that specializes in serving vulnerable older adults who wish to live in their homes and communities for as long as safely possible. myPlace Health delivers comprehensive health coverage, services, and support through the PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model and operates as a value-based provider working in partnership with health plans. To learn more, visit https://www.myplacehealth.com/ About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

