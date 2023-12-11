Colleen Gigante Founded Mind Metamorphosis Corp, Bettermentalhealth.online

Colleen Gigante Licensed Mental Health Counselor, MA Colleen Gigante , Licensed Mental Health Counselor, MA MIND METAMORPHOSIS CORP bettermentalhealth.online

Colleen Gigante Founded Mind Metamorphosis Corp, Launches Private Online Counseling Service At Bettermentalhealth.online

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA , December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colleen Gigante, a highly driven Licensed Mental Health Counselor with a strong commitment to providing a safe environment for growth, healing, and self-discovery, is proud to announce the founding of Mind Metamorphosis Corp. As part of this new venture, Gigante is launching a private online counseling service at bettermentalhealth.online, scheduled to open its doors on December 7th, 2023.

With proven capabilities in clinical mental health counseling, particularly with children, teens, families, and adults dealing with depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and trauma, Gigante brings a wealth of experience from various work settings. Her extensive background includes facilitating family and individual therapy sessions, managing group sessions, and providing substance abuse recovery groups, evaluations, and counseling.

Gigante says, "my vision for Mind Metamorphosis Corp is centered around creating a safe and nonjudgmental space for individuals to express their feelings and work towards positive change." With a passion for helping young people navigate the challenges of growing up and a commitment to assisting individuals and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gigante aims to provide support and guidance in areas such as depression, anxiety, substance abuse, trauma, and marital issues.

As a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Gigante is particularly attuned to the causes and effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and she looks forward to empowering servicemen, servicewomen, and first-responders in overcoming these challenges.

The Bettermentalhealth.online website is the platform through which Mind Metamorphosis Corp will offer its services. The site aims to empower individuals and their caregivers by providing tools, resources, and knowledge necessary for living fulfilling, balanced lives. Visitors to the site have the opportunity to preview therapists and gain insight into their techniques and philosophies. Moreover, for a nominal fee, individuals can purchase a sample of therapists' work, providing a tangible understanding of their approach.

In addition to the preview option, Bettermentalhealth.online offers the opportunity to schedule periodic private online visits with the chosen therapist. This allows individuals to connect, receive personalized guidance, and work towards their mental health goals conveniently from their own space. To further emphasize their commitment to mental well-being, the nominal fee for the preview will be credited towards any selected subscription plan.

Colleen Gigante and Mind Metamorphosis Corp are excited to begin this new journey in providing effective and accessible mental health support to individuals and families. To learn more about the private online counseling services and to explore the transformative power of bettermentalhealth.online, please visit the website starting December7th, 2023. Also, if you are a therapist looking for a new home or just starting, we can help. Check us out

For press inquiries, more information, or to set an interview with Ms. Gigante, Contact: Christopher Kazor, Marketing and Charity liaison - Contact Email: admin@bettermentalhealth.online Contact Phone: 813.833.5777 or 888-833-9465 to secure an appointment

