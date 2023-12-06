Holly Jolly Trees Spreads Holiday Cheer with Santa Deliveries to Local Nonprofits and Organizations
Holly Jolly Trees donated exquisite Christmas trees, beautifully delivered by Santa Claus himself, to bring joy and warmth to the following nonprofits and organizations:
Eden II Programs: The mission of Eden II Programs is to support people with autism through service, science and passion so they may achieve their full potential throughout their lives. Eden II Programs provides a variety of services using the evidence-based principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA) to treat the delays and challenges associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
Sacred Heart Church - At Sacred Heart School, they strive to educate the total child - spiritually, academically and physically. Their academic, enrichment and extracurricular programs are geared towards providing each student with the skills they need to succeed in high school, college, and the world beyond.
Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden - To provide a vibrant, regional cultural destination that offers dynamic programming in arts, education, horticulture, agriculture, and recreation for diverse cultures and all ages while ensuring a well-managed campus for all residents of Staten Island and surrounding communities.
Kiwanis Group Brighton Kiwanis State Island Group - Kiwanis International is a global organization of members is dedicated to serving the children of the world. This year, the Kiwanis Group donated a tree to students at PS 18.
The PO Gerard Carter Foundation- The PO Gerard Carter Foundation strives to bring the Police & Community together. We strive to help our Community & the children in a positive way. This year, a tree was delivered with Santa to a family with children.
In the spirit of giving back, Holly Jolly Trees donated these premium Christmas trees and delivering them in a magical Santa Claus fashion free of charge. They believe that everyone deserves a bit of holiday magic, and through this initiative, they aim to create unforgettable experiences for those who make a difference in our community.
The magic of the holiday season comes to life when we come together as a community to support those in need, and Holly Jolly Trees is thrilled to be part of this heartwarming collaboration.
About Holly Jolly Trees:
Holly Jolly Trees is a family-owned and operated business committed to bringing the joy and spirit of the holiday season to families in New York and New Jersey. With an array of premium Christmas trees and festive services, we've been helping families create cherished memories for over a decade.
