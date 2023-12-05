Kenneth W. Welch Jr. Ushers in New Era of Sustainable Branding with Moxie Media Acquisition

essica Ann Greenwalter speaks on stage at Deep Blue Sea Gala at Grand Galvez Hotel on November 20, 2022 in Galveston, Texas. (L-R) Anthony Rejiv, Kenneth W. Welch Jr, Visionary, Founder & CEO of Global’s Corporate Machine, Benedetta Caretta, and Josh Vietti at the Grand Galvez Hotel

Kenneth Welch Jr. and Jessica Ann Greenwalt lead Moxie Media into a new era of purpose-driven branding and sustainable impact.

Our vision at Moxie is to redefine marketing - turning it into a force for sustainable change and meaningful dialogue.” — Kenneth W. Welch Jr.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial entrepreneur Kenneth W. Welch Jr. recently acquired digital marketing agency Moxie Media Marketing (MMM) alongside global spokeswoman Jessica Ann Greenwalt, reports NY Wire. The surprise strategic move represents a pivotal step into purpose-driven branding for both trailblazing leaders.

Under Welch’s direction as new MMM CEO, the company aims to evolve stale marketing narratives by showcasing resonant brands and causes. Moxie’s redefined mission? Advocating eco-conscious companies while driving meaningful sustainability and social impact conversations.

“It’s not just about selling products now; it’s about building dialogue around the lifestyles and values today’s consumers care about,” Welch tells NY Wire—this emphasis on authentic engagement over metrics promises to disrupt the status quo.

If anyone can pioneer this kind of communications transformation, it may just be Welch and Greenwalt. Both capped successful 2022 ventures with millions raised for environmental and mental health initiatives before acquiring Moxie.

Notably, Greenwalt’s glitzy year-end gala secured $15M in funding for sustainable energy leader Global Oceanic Corporation. Her own nonprofit, Just in Time to Save a Life, also met its $100K goal through creative programming combatting mental health stigma according to NY Wire.

As Moxie’s dynamic spokesperson, Greenwalt will channel her passion into sustainable brand building and social media campaigns. Meanwhile, Welch splits focus between charting Moxie’s new course and scaling his renewable energy startup Global Oceanic.

Poised for an IPO in 2024, Global Oceanic’s patented marine technologies earned millions in recent investment capital. Welch expects his revolutionary wave energy conversion inventions to continue disrupting utilities.

Similarly, transformative change now appears on the horizon for Moxie Media Marketing under the maverick duo’s guidance. Moxie has invested in specialized social media software and added capabilities to match their vision for spearheading purpose-led brand storytelling.

With eyes set on eco-conscious product and CPG campaigns especially, the reinvented agency also plans to conceptualize and incubate sustainable brands using an integrated strategy. This positions Moxie as more movement than conventional company.

As Moxie Media Marketing evolves to merge purchasing and principles, clients and investors anxiously await what Welch and Greenwalt build next. If past success indicates anything, the pair seem poised to reinvent digital marketing soon altogether says NY Wire!

Read the full NY Wire article here: https://nywire.com/kenneth-w-welch-jr-and-jessica-ann-greenwalt-spearhead-digital-disruption-with-moxie-medias-purpose-driven-pivot/