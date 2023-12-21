SQ GROUP WRAPS UP ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL YEAR OF RESIN PRODUCTION

SQ Group celebrates yet another year of growth as it moves into its 45th anniversary

We strive to be a one-stop shop for manufacturers who want top quality, eco-friendly products.”
— Daniel Chen
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the SQ Group moves into their 45th year anniversary since their initial launch, they celebrate another year as the world’s largest manufacturer of furan resins, with a production capacity of 150,000 tons.

A company focused on environmentally friendly manufacturing processes, SQ Group has built a comprehensive inventory of over 100 varieties of auxiliary materials for a wide arrange of purposes. With an international roster of clients, their high quality products remain unmatched in the eco-conscious production arena, reaching customers in over 50 countries.

With an emphasis on resins, including cold-box resins, pre-coated sand phenolic resins, and alkaline phenolic resins, SQ Group’s materials can be found widely used in the production of castings for an exhaustive list that includes:

- Automobiles
- Ships
- Aircrafts
- Precision instruments
- Wind turbines

Contributing to the company’s success is their continued pursuit of innovative, low-carbon development. Their team of high-level experts works tirelessly to improve and perfect new processes, and works closely with their clients to optimize production, problem solve manufacturing challenges, and even provide technical consultation and training.

“We strive to be a one-stop shop for manufacturers who want top quality, eco-friendly products,” explains Daniel Chen, VP of operations for SQ-USA. “It is important that we uphold the standard our clients have come to expect from us, but it is also important for us to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to reduce our carbon footprint with the groundbreaking technologies we’ve been developing and utilizing.”

About

SQ USA is a competitive, industry-leading manufacturer focused on developing in-demand merchandise across a variety of industries. With brands ranging from SQ Medical Supplies to ECO-SQ Biodegradable, we strive to produce environmentally friendly products of the highest quality for our clients at the best possible cost. At SQ USA we believe in not only building a better world through business, but through innovation and sustainability. SQ USA is a company here today, to build a better tomorrow.

