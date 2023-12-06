Metallurgical Sensors Inc Hires Two New Engineers
Joseph's and Vaibhav's talents perfectly align with our strategic focus on expanding our capabilities to serve customers better globally.”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metallurgical Sensors Inc. (Metsen), a leading developer of custom sensor systems, is proud to announce two additions to its technical team. Joseph Oni is the company's new software development engineer, and Vaibhav Modi has been hired as a technical sales representative.
Joseph joined Metsen from Citco (Canada) Inc., where he worked in IT as a developer and data engineer. He brings years of software and database development expertise to his new role. Oni also brings experience from working within various industries, including E-learning and education, financial, energy, and aviation. With a Master of Science in Intelligent Systems Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Joseph offers customers extensive knowledge and technical proficiencies to meet their product capability and service needs.
Before joining Metsen, Vaibhav was a senior engineer at Elecon Engineering Co.Ltd. He brings valuable knowledge and expertise to his new role gained from working with companies such as Freudenberg-NOK and SKF as a distributor. Vaibhav has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and sales experience within the steel, textile, and cement production environments, and the pharmaceutical industry. His years of experience working in India, the world's second-largest producer of crude steel, uniquely position Vaibhav to support Metsen's current activities, expansion, and growth in the Indian market.
"Joseph's and Vaibhav's talents perfectly align with our strategic focus on expanding our capabilities to serve customers better globally," said Lucas Demysh, Metsen's CEO. "Their experience and skills give us certain competitive advantages that will enable us to meet our customers' current and future requirements for sensor systems and technologies."
Metsen’s commitment to supporting customers is demonstrated by strengthening its team with top talent. To learn more about the company’s capabilities and innovative solutions, please visit www.metsen.com.
About Metallurgical Sensors Inc.
Metallurgical Sensors Inc. (Metsen) was founded in 1999 to design and implement innovative sensor solutions to create safe and efficient workplaces. These technologies benefit steel mills, oil and gas, aggregates, pulp and paper, food and beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical, robotics, and general surveillance environments. Companies in North America, Asia, and Africa use them. In addition, Metsen remains at the forefront of technology through various research and development initiatives outside its core product offering.
