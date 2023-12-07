Celebrate by Lisa Lou Hosting 2-Day Grand Opening Celebration in the Heart of Houston, Welcomes Public
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for two days of joy with Celebrate By Lisa Lou! Open to the public, our grand opening celebration is right in the heart of Houston. Come in on Thursday, December 7th, and Friday, December 8th for festivities, exclusive offers, and community spirit. While the store will be open from 9am to 5pm, the main events are happening from 11am to 4pm on both days!
Our store is meant to be a warm and welcoming space where everyone can feel a sense of belonging. At Celebrate By Lisa Lou, we believe in the beauty of simple pleasures and heartfelt hospitality. At the core of it all, our mission extends beyond just celebration. We are committed to donating 100% of our profits to children's charities, starting with The Children's Fund. Support for Celebrate By Lisa Lou does more than just enhance gatherings; it is an important part of a cause that makes a big difference for kids in our community.
Embrace this meaningful cause and think of Celebrate By Lisa Lou as the go-to for celebration essentials - from elegant table decor, thoughtful hostess gifts, or the need for expert gift-wrapping services. Each visit will offer something new and exciting, making every celebration at home truly special.
Here's what we have in store for our grand opening:
Grand Opening Day 1: Thursday, December 7th
- 20% off luxury gift wrap
- Celebrate tin pineapple candle give-away with every purchase (while supplies last)
- Promotion for the day: Buy any vase or container and leave it for Sally Farley to fill with fresh flowers
- Small Business Highlight: The Skirted Tree by Suzy Thompson - Suzy Thompson will be in attendance on both days
- Complimentary Celebrate cookies, champagne, and light bites
- Each guest will be gifted a special bag containing a Celebrate cookie, a token gift, and a brochure about our store
Grand Opening Day 2: Friday, December 8th
- 20% off luxury gift wrap
- Celebrate tin pineapple candle give-away with every purchase (while supplies last)
- Chef Eli’s showcase of festive lite bites - complimentary recipe cards and on-hand discussion about the food
- Promotion of the Day: 20% off all serving ware and seasonal items
- Small Business Highlight: The Skirted Tree by Suzy Thompson - Suzy Thompson will be in attendance on both days
- Complimentary Celebrate cookies, champagne, and light bites
- Each guest receives a gift bag with a Celebrate cookie, a small token of appreciation, and a store brochure.
Address: 6543 Woodway Drive, Houston, Texas 77057
This grand opening is just the beginning. We have big plans to keep the spirit of community and celebration alive at Celebrate By Lisa Lou. Each month, the store will host a variety of events, all designed to bring our local community together in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. We're here to make every home celebration special.
Join us on this journey of joy, community, and giving back. The presence of our Houston community means more than just celebrating with us; it's about being a part of a movement that cherishes every moment and makes a difference. Don’t miss this chance to be part of something truly special at Celebrate By Lisa Lou!
For more details about our 2-day grand opening and to keep up with the latest updates, please visit our website and follow us on social media.
We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
Lisa Zook
Our store is meant to be a warm and welcoming space where everyone can feel a sense of belonging. At Celebrate By Lisa Lou, we believe in the beauty of simple pleasures and heartfelt hospitality. At the core of it all, our mission extends beyond just celebration. We are committed to donating 100% of our profits to children's charities, starting with The Children's Fund. Support for Celebrate By Lisa Lou does more than just enhance gatherings; it is an important part of a cause that makes a big difference for kids in our community.
Embrace this meaningful cause and think of Celebrate By Lisa Lou as the go-to for celebration essentials - from elegant table decor, thoughtful hostess gifts, or the need for expert gift-wrapping services. Each visit will offer something new and exciting, making every celebration at home truly special.
Here's what we have in store for our grand opening:
Grand Opening Day 1: Thursday, December 7th
- 20% off luxury gift wrap
- Celebrate tin pineapple candle give-away with every purchase (while supplies last)
- Promotion for the day: Buy any vase or container and leave it for Sally Farley to fill with fresh flowers
- Small Business Highlight: The Skirted Tree by Suzy Thompson - Suzy Thompson will be in attendance on both days
- Complimentary Celebrate cookies, champagne, and light bites
- Each guest will be gifted a special bag containing a Celebrate cookie, a token gift, and a brochure about our store
Grand Opening Day 2: Friday, December 8th
- 20% off luxury gift wrap
- Celebrate tin pineapple candle give-away with every purchase (while supplies last)
- Chef Eli’s showcase of festive lite bites - complimentary recipe cards and on-hand discussion about the food
- Promotion of the Day: 20% off all serving ware and seasonal items
- Small Business Highlight: The Skirted Tree by Suzy Thompson - Suzy Thompson will be in attendance on both days
- Complimentary Celebrate cookies, champagne, and light bites
- Each guest receives a gift bag with a Celebrate cookie, a small token of appreciation, and a store brochure.
Address: 6543 Woodway Drive, Houston, Texas 77057
This grand opening is just the beginning. We have big plans to keep the spirit of community and celebration alive at Celebrate By Lisa Lou. Each month, the store will host a variety of events, all designed to bring our local community together in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. We're here to make every home celebration special.
Join us on this journey of joy, community, and giving back. The presence of our Houston community means more than just celebrating with us; it's about being a part of a movement that cherishes every moment and makes a difference. Don’t miss this chance to be part of something truly special at Celebrate By Lisa Lou!
For more details about our 2-day grand opening and to keep up with the latest updates, please visit our website and follow us on social media.
We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
Lisa Zook
Celebrate By Lisa Lou
+1 713-249-6656
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram