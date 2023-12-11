SQ GROUP INTRODUCES TWO NEW FABRIC PRODUCTION LINES

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an industry-leading manufacturer of spunlace non-woven materials, SQ Group recently proudly announced the addition of two new production lines, an expansion that secures them as one of the largest manufacturers of non-woven fabric in the world.

The new lines boast cutting-edge technology that allows the company to efficiently meet supply demands at unprecedented production rates, with a comprehensive quality control system that provides its customers with unrivalled quality.

Non-woven fabrics are a versatile staple of the fabric industry and see high demands due to their attractive features; they are soft and gentle on the skin, environmentally friendly, biodegradable, and can absorb liquids six times faster than other fabrics.

Non-woven fabrics have a wide range of applications including:

- Eco-friendly Face Towels
- Biodegradable Wet Wipes
- Medical Supplies, including protective wear
and disposable bed sheets

“We are constantly looking to push the bar on sustainable products and supply chains,” said Daniel Chen, VP of operations at SQ-USA. “We added two new production lines because the demand for these supplies has increased, which not only speaks to the quality of our products, but also the desire of various industries to lessen their carbon footprint.”

As a leading supplier of PPE in response to Covid, SQ Group continues its dedication to the medical and service industries alike, through the low-carbon manufacturing of non-woven fabric essentials.

About

SQ USA is a competitive, industry-leading manufacturer focused on developing in-demand merchandise across a variety of industries. With brands ranging from SQ Medical Supplies to ECO-SQ Biodegradable, we strive to produce environmentally friendly products of the highest quality for our clients at the best possible cost. At SQ USA we believe in not only building a better world through business, but through innovation and sustainability. SQ USA is a company here today, to build a better tomorrow.

