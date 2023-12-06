Bellarmine Launches Cannabis Education Certificate Programs in Kentucky
With the legal and regulatory framework for cannabis evolving in Kentucky, the time was right for Bellarmine to offer the Commonwealth a comprehensive set of courses on the topic.”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellarmine University has launched the first cannabis education certificate program offered by a public or nonprofit Kentucky university, focusing on business, agriculture, law and medicine in the rapidly-changing cannabis industry. Registration is now open for the non-credit program, with classes beginning in January.
Bellarmine’s cannabis certificate courses are open to anyone but are designed for entrepreneurs, agriculturalists, healthcare providers and legal professionals who are interested in the fast-growing, highly regulated field of cannabis. Through a partnership between Bellarmine’s Center for Community and Professional Education and Green Flower, the industry leader in cannabis education, four courses are available:
-Cannabis Business
-Agriculture and Cultivation
-Compliance and Risk Management
-Healthcare and Medicine
A state law adopted earlier this year will allow Kentuckians with severe medical conditions to use prescribed medical marijuana that can be grown and sold in Kentucky for medicinal purposes beginning on January 1, 2025. A report published in Forbes last year showed that jobs in the cannabis industry grew more than 30% from 2021 to 2022, for a total of 428,059 full-time equivalent positions. Full legalization of the product across the nation could more than quadruple the number of available cannabis-related jobs in the coming years, according to the report.
"With the legal and regulatory framework for cannabis evolving in Kentucky, the time was right for Bellarmine to offer the Commonwealth a comprehensive set of courses on the topic,” said Dr. Mark Wiegand, Bellarmine’s vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Helping Kentuckians access the most up-to-date knowledge and expertise in different aspects of this industry will ensure that our state is well-prepared to realize the full economic, workforce and consumer benefits associated with cannabis while assuring citizens that the products cultivated or sold in Kentucky comply with applicable standards and best practices.”
Each of Bellarmine's four cannabis certificate programs is available through six-month online sessions that participants can complete at their own pace, allowing flexibility in selecting the certificate and study schedule that best fits each participant. The courses are developed by industry leaders in each topic, with instructors selected by Green Flower based on their expertise. Each certificate program costs $2,950. More information is available at https://cannabiseducation.bellarmine.edu.
Participants who complete a certificate program will receive a verified digital credential and ongoing membership in an exclusive employer network, including priority access to job postings and virtual employer networking events.
“Green Flower is honored to announce the launch of our partnership with Bellarmine University to offer education programs related to the newly approved legal cannabis industry,” said Daniel Kalef, Chief Growth Officer at Green Flower. “After much discussion and efforts on their part, we really got to know the team at the Center for Community and Professional Education, and their desire to find a solution to help people in Kentucky and beyond tap into career opportunities in the cannabis industry as it begins in the Commonwealth.”
Green Flower, founded in 2014, empowers consumers, regulators and professionals with the knowledge needed to make an impact and be successful in today’s emerging cannabis industry. Green Flower's platform powers the cannabis programs of top colleges and universities across the country.
