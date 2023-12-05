Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom to Host the 92nd Annual California State Capitol Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will host the 92nd Annual California State Capitol Tree Lighting in a pre-recorded virtual ceremony on Wednesday, December 6 at 6:00 p.m.

The celebration, an annual tradition dating back to the 1930s, highlights California’s diverse heritage and spirit of inclusion – the program will include the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, the Wilton Rancheria, and representatives of the Department of Developmental Services’ regional centers.

The Governor and First Partner will light the State Capitol tree with special guest Harley Goodpasture, a five-year-old and the first Native American child to assist with the ceremony – marking the 40th year a child from a regional center has lit the tree. As part of this tradition, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities from all over California created ornaments that will adorn this year’s majestic 60-foot red fir tree, and this long-standing tradition was expanded this year to include 21 trees from all regional centers.

Harley’s first word was “love,” and her appreciation of outdoor activities, singing, dancing, and learning reflects her vibrant spirit. Harley’s mother is a member of the Susanville Indian Rancheria in Northern California and Harley, her father and siblings are members of the Pala Band of Mission Indians. Selected by the California DDS, Harley receives services from the Inland Regional Center and represents over 400,000 Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities who receive services from the state’s nonprofit regional centers.

Her parents, Season and James Goodpasture, founded Acorns to Oak Trees, the first regional center vendored service on tribal land.

WHAT: 92nd Annual California State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony

WHEN: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Office YouTube | Twitter | Facebook

**This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

