For Public Comment: Judicial Response to Attorney MisconductMartin.Novitski
Mon, 12/04/2023 - 09:14
NewsLink
The California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions (CJEO) invites public comment on a draft formal opinion addressing how judicial officers should respond to attorney misconduct.
You just read:
For Public Comment: Judicial Response to Attorney Misconduct
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.