FIU Unveils Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media with Major Gifts from Entertainment Mogul and Rock Icon
From left to right: Roger Tovar, Brian Schriner, Dylan Notestine, Daniel Caplin, Gita and Lee Caplin, FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell, and Joyce Moore at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the newly unveiled Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media at FIU.
Left to right: FIU CARTA Dean Brian Schriner, Lee Caplin, FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell, and Ray Elman at ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Contributions by Entertainment Leaders Usher in New Era for Media Education at FIUMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida International University (FIU) marked a significant milestone in the evolution of media education with the unveiling of the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media, in a ceremony attended by donors, university officials and distinguished guests. This historic moment was made possible through the generosity of Lee and Gita Caplin, with a record-setting $10 million gift. Furthermore, the ceremony featured the announcement of a contribution from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sam Moore and his wife, Joyce.
Speaking at the event, FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell expressed gratitude, “We’re grateful to the Caplins and the Moores for their generosity. Their support enables us to lead the way in journalism and media education, preparing students to thrive in a dynamic media landscape.”
The ceremony highlighted the Lee Caplin School’s emphasis on immersive storytelling and state-of-the-art technologies, exemplifying the school's innovative approach.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, a separate announcement was made regarding the naming of the new Sam Moore: The Legendary Soul Man Theatre. This 22-seat venue further enhances the school’s resources, where students engage with music documentaries and VR technologies to project their work onto a panoramic screen.
“The Caplins and the Moores both had choices – one of which was to do nothing. But they chose FIU and they chose us for a reason,” said Dean Brian Schriner of FIU's College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA). “They share our vision in shaping the future of journalism and media.”
In a virtual address, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, a former educator and a ranking member of the Education and Workforce Protections Subcommittee, commended the Caplins’ initiative and honored Mr. Caplin in the Congressional Record for creating and endowing the school. Wilson represents Florida's 24th Congressional District, which encompasses FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus and the home of the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media.
Lee Caplin, who was present with his wife, Gita, noted FIU's commitment to diversity and inclusion, recognizing the university's 86% minority student body and bilingual journalism program as key reasons for his support. He also highlighted the transformative nature of the gifts, “We're crafting a program that reflects the values of truth and integrity, essential for impactful journalism and democracy.”
Sam and Joyce Moore, also in attendance, shared their enthusiasm, stating, “We couldn't be prouder to participate in the development of tomorrow's multimedia deliverables."
Additionally, the event was attended by Roger Tovar, Chair of the FIU Board of Trustees, alongside elected officials and music industry veterans. The school’s faculty, students, and alumni also joined, illustrating a vibrant and diverse academic community.
The Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media previously received an additional $1 million gift from the Knight Foundation. Allocated for the "Knight Innovator in Residence" initiative, this funding supports the school's collaboration with the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald and its environmental journalism efforts. Additionally, the school's robust curriculum, enriched by strategic partnerships with major media giants, offers students invaluable real-world experience through internships and fellowships.
For more information, visit the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media website.
About FIU:
Florida International University is a top public university that drives real talent and innovation in Miami and globally. Very high research (R1) activity and high social mobility come together at FIU to uplift and accelerate student success in a global city by focusing in the areas of environment, health and innovation. Today, FIU has two campuses and multiple centers. FIU serves a diverse student body of more than 56,000 and 300,000 Panther alumni. FIU is ranked No. 4 Best Public University by the Wall Street Journal and U.S. News and World Report places dozens of FIU programs among the best in the nation, including international business at No. 2. Washington Monthly Magazine ranks FIU among the top 20 public universities contributing to the public good and Degree Choices places it among the top 10 in the nation for return on investment.
FIU celebrates the unveiling of the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media