ThirdEYE International Sports Consultancy and Fan Owned Club Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership

LEICESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ThirdEYE International Sports Consultancy (ThirdEYE) and USA-based Fan Owned Club Inc. (FOC) are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership that will extend ThirdEYE’s sports solution services into North America and to FOC’s partners across the globe.

ThirdEYE’s innovative sports-solution services include, coaching and mentoring services from sports consultants with lived experience of performing at the very top levels of their game, cutting-edge sports communication, analysis and data capture technologies, socially responsible talent ID services, and sports education and career progression pathways, delivering sustainable growth within the international sports sector; to date ThirdEYE’s not-for-profit parent company KOI Sports CIC have reinvested profits into 24 different sporting disciplines in eight countries and across three continents, using a combination of social enterprise and the power of sport to provide sports progression pathways for both mainstream and underserved communities.

Fan Owned Club is transforming the soccer landscape providing each Fan Owner with the chance to actively participate in the inner workings of a football club. Their breakthrough +Fan platform will help teams reach new fans and build a stronger connection with current fans.

David Johnson-Rayner, the co-founder and Managing Director of ThirdEYE, said “This is a proud day for our business, Fan Owned Club’s unique model will accelerate our financial reinvestment and social impact strategies across both North America and Europe."

Founder of Fan Owned Club, Steve Paris, "We could not be more impressed with the work and the good that David and his team have done across borders and across sports. Working with ThirdEYE will give us more tools to help our club and league partners to reach their goals and connect with fans on a new level."

ABOUT THIRDEYE INTERNATIONAL SPORTS CONSULTANCY

ThirdEYE exists to serve athletes, coaches, clubs, scouts, agents, leagues and governing bodies from across the professional, semi-professional and grassroots sport sectors, to deliver sustainable growth, improved sports performance, sports educations and career progression pathways, for their members. For more information and to book a discovery call: www.ThirdEYEisc.com

ABOUT FAN OWNED CLUB INC.
Fan Owned Club has been at the forefront of the growing fan ownership movement in the United States, allowing fans to own a piece of a club for less than many pay for season tickets. For more information to become a Fan Owner: https://fanownedclub.com/

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR MEDIA INQUIRIES

David Johnson-Rayner
ThirdEYE International Sports Consultancy
David.Johnson-Rayner@KoiSports.co.uk

Kevin Doyle
Wexford Strategies
Kevin.Doyle@WexfordStrategies.com

Kevin Doyle
Wexford Strategies
+1 904-806-1714
