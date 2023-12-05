Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Devils Lake scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the City Hall Commission Chambers at the City of Devils Lake, 423 6th Street NE, in Devils Lake.



The meeting will utilize an open house format. A virtual, pre-recorded, presentation and other materials is available on the project website at the following link: www.dvlnd.com/departments/engineering.



The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss a proposed road reconstruction project along 8th Avenue Southeast from 11th Street Southeast to 17th Street Southeast; 10th Avenue Southeast from 15th Street Southeast to 17th Street Southeast; 16th Street Southeast from 10th Avenue Southeast to 17th Street Southeast; and 17th Street Southeast from 8th Avenue Southeast to the U.S Highway 2 junction, in Devils Lake.



Representatives from the City of Devils Lake and KLJ Engineering will be present to answer your questions and discuss your concerns.



If unable to attend the meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by Dec. 27, 2023, to:



Paul Bjornson, P.E.

KLJ Project Manager

1820 Walnut Street E, STE 6

Devils Lake, North Dakota 58301

DevilsLakeRoadReconstruction@kljeng.com



With “Public Input Meeting-PCN 23179” in the letter heading or e-mail subject.



The City of Devils Lake will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Spencer Halvorson, City Administrator, City of Devils Lake, at 701-662-7600, Ext. 1 or SpencerH@dvlnd.com. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

