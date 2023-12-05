Salt Lake City Med Spa Spruce Is Offering Holiday Specials For Their Clients This Season
Spruce Up The Holiday Season with These Med Spa Specials!
Whether you’re searching for a quick way to refresh your appearance, finishing up your holiday shopping, or want to save on treatments throughout the year to smooth and tone your skin, we can help.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spruce Aesthetics + Infusion Bar, an upscale med spa in Salt Lake City, is currently offering seasonal promotions on its services through Christmas Day. For those looking to stock up on gifts or treat themselves, Spruce has something for everyone.
— Lauren Lightfield, NP, Co-Founder and CEO of Spruce
This December, clients can receive $100 off any syringe of filler or save $200 on PRP Microneedling. Spruce is also offering $10 off a brow wax and tint to help their clientele prepare for any upcoming holiday parties. Clients who regularly purchase these services can prepay now with the discounted rates to save on upcoming services since we are giving clients a whole year to redeem the services they buy now. When visiting the Spruce location, clients also receive 25% off all skincare products from the Spruce Boutique.
“The holidays are a busy time for everyone, with visits from family and friends, holiday parties, and company outings so we want to make sure our clients look and feel their best,” says Lauren Lightfield, NP, Co-Founder and CEO of Spruce. “The wide range of services and current December specials at Spruce means whether you’re searching for a quick way to enhance your look, finishing up holiday shopping, or want to save on treatments throughout the year to smooth and tone your skin, we can help.”
Spruce is also offering additional exclusive savings for their members. Spruce members can receive 50% off an infusion package — a $1,100 value! This discounted treatment allows clients to turn back the biological age of their body by boosting metabolism and reducing pain while improving energy, mental clarity, memory, mood, and more. Active members can use code MEMBERSNAD50 to claim this offer.
“Our membership program is the best way for clients to save on recurring treatments. We offer 5-15% off all services and treatments depending on the membership tier but we also love to show our members how much we appreciate them by offering specials that are exclusively available to members,” said Lightfield. “We want to ensure clients have the opportunity to save this holiday season and achieve their aesthetic goals.”
The current December offers must be used within one year of purchase but there is no limit to the amount you can buy. Spruce is encouraging clients to call or book an appointment online if interested in participating in these holiday specials.
