BuildingPoint Canada to offer NavVis VLX wearable mobile mapping systems to the building construction market in Canada
Wearable mobile mapping systems will be sold and supported throughout Canada exclusively by BuildingPoint Canada
At BuildingPoint, we pride ourselves in offering the best and most useful technology to our customers in the buildings sector.”BURNABY, BC, CANADA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuildingPoint Canada, a leading-edge hardware, software, and workflow solutions provider to the building construction industry, announced today a distribution agreement with German-based NavVis, a leading developer of mobile mapping reality capture solutions. Under the agreement, BuildingPoint will sell and support the NavVis VLX solution, a wearable scanning system that enables fast data capture of complex structures using advanced Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (SLAM) technology. BuildingPoint will be the exclusive reseller of the NavVis solution to the buildings market in Canada.
— Martin Trudelle, CEO at Cansel Group
Ideal for general contractors, concrete contractors, MEP trades, steel fabricators/erectors and architects, the NavVis VLX is designed to capture complex areas accurately as the user walks around a site in a short amount of time.
Using a combination of LiDAR sensors, four cameras for 360-degree imagery, Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), and advanced SLAM software, the NavVis VLX can deliver survey-grade point cloud data up to 10 times faster than terrestrial 3D laser scanning methods.
“At BuildingPoint, we pride ourselves in offering the best and most useful technology to our customers in the buildings sector,” says Martin Trudelle, CEO at Cansel Group. “The NavVis solution is a perfect addition to BuildingPoint Canada’s Reality Capture portfolio. This high-accuracy SLAM solution is a complementary tool for both new and mature Reality Capture clients working in the architectural, BIM, VDC, and building construction space. We’re excited to add this unique product to our portfolio of industry-leading solutions.”
“Thanks to our partnership with the NavVis team in Germany, our professional services team is trained and ready to support BuildingPoint customers,” adds David Davidson, General Manager.
“BuildingPoint brings in a wealth of knowledge, experience, and innovation, and we couldn't be happier to announce our partnership with them to serve the Canadian “buildings” market," said Finn Boysen, Chief Revenue Officer at NavVis. “We align extremely well with BuildingPoint’s mission, to increase field-to-finish efficiency and profitability, and believe our ground-breaking hardware solution, NavVis VLX, will help their customers do just that," he adds.
To schedule a demonstration of the NavVis solution, send an email to info@buildingpoint.ca or visit https://buildingpoint.ca/contact.
About BuildingPoint Canada
BuildingPoint Canada, a Cansel Company, helps the building construction industry leverage constructible data, modeling, and real-time collaboration with software, field solutions and professional services. To learn more visit www.buildingpoint.ca.
About NavVis
Bridging the gap between the physical and digital world, NavVis enables service providers and enterprises to capture and share the built environment as photorealistic digital twins.
Our SLAM-based mobile mapping systems generate high-quality data with survey-grade accuracy at speed and scale. And with our digital factory solutions, users are equipped to make better operational decisions, boost productivity, streamline business processes, and improve profitability.
Based in Munich, Germany, with offices in the United States and China, NavVis has customers worldwide in the surveying, AEC, and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit www.navvis.com.
Isabelle Graziani
BuildingPoint Canada, A Cansel Company
isabelle.graziani@cansel.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram