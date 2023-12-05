EGR USA Welcomes New Customer Service and Inside Sales Manager to Drive Excellence
EGR USA Welcomes New Customer Service and Inside Sales Manager to Drive Excellence.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA, a prominent player in the automotive accessories industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Vanderhaar as our new Customer Service and Inside Sales Manager.
About Andy Vanderhaar:
With an extensive background in customer service, sales management, and data integration, Andy brings a wealth of experience to the EGR USA team. His proven track record in leading successful customer service teams and driving inside sales strategies aligns seamlessly with EGR's commitment to delivering top-notch products and services.
Key Responsibilities:
Managing Customer Service: Overseeing and enhancing our customer service operations to ensure an exceptional experience for our valued customers.
Developing Inside Sales: Strategically developing and implementing inside sales initiatives to drive revenue growth and customer satisfaction.
Managing all Data: Overseeing and optimizing data management, including Excel sheets and PDM (3P data house), to enhance efficiency and accuracy.
MAP Management and Enforcement: Ensuring strict adherence to Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) policies to protect the value of our products and maintain fair market competition.
Exciting Times Ahead:
EGR USA is confident that Andy will play a pivotal role in our ongoing pursuit of excellence. Their strategic vision and hands-on experience make them a valuable addition to our leadership team.
Please join us in welcoming Andy Vanderhaar to EGR USA. We look forward to achieving new heights of success under their guidance.
For more information on EGR USA, visit www.egrusa.com or call 800.757.7075. To learn more about EGR USA view this video.
About EGR Group
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.
