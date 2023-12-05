Shipshape Communication with Metropolis: OfficeWatch Call Reporting Enhances Naval Operations Across the Fleet
Metropolis announced today the deployment of their OfficeWatch Call Reporting on several US Naval ships in 2023, fortifying their partnership with the US Navy.
— Marcela Umana, POC for Metropolis Government Accounts
— Marcela Umana, POC for Metropolis Government Accounts
The latest installations, including the USNS Red Cloud (T-AKR 313), USNS Watkins (T-AKR-315), and USNS Sisler (T-AKR-311), demonstrate Metropolis' ongoing dedication to providing advanced communication solutions tailored to the unique requirements of the U.S. Navy. Over the course of the relationship, Metropolis has installed UC analytics and call reporting solutions on approximately 80 naval ships.
"These recent installations further solidify our longstanding partnership with the U.S. Navy," said Marcela Umana, the point of contact for government accounts with Metropolis. "We are honored to support their critical missions."
While Metropolis provides cloud and hybrid solutions, OfficeWatch Call Reporting Software is an on-premise solution, meeting the specific needs of the U.S. Navy and aligning with their commitment to communication efficiency across vessels. OfficeWatch Call Reporting delivers robust features including detailed call analytics and real-time communication monitoring.
About Metropolis
Metropolis is a leading provider of UC analytics solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products designed to enhance communication efficiency for businesses and government organizations. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Metropolis continues to be a trusted partner in the evolving landscape of unified communications.
Metropolis has installed their UC analytics and call reporting solutions for numerous goverment and military entities, including the United States Navy, Air Force, and Army.
