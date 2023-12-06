Stalwart Fabric Designer Launches Sustainable Capsule Collection

Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stalwart contract upholstery fabric designer Liz Jordan-Hill is excited to make their debut in the fashion accessories market and looks forward to bringing their unique design perspective and commitment to sustainability to a wider audience.

With the launch of the carryall handbag, they continue to demonstrate their ability to transform materials and create innovative products that customers will love. The Liz Jordan-Hill carryall is not only stylish and functional, but it is also eco-friendly. The bag is crafted from upcycled suede leather scarps left over from prior luxury handbag productions. By saving material from the landfills, the Liz Jordan-Hill upcycled suede carryall tote offers a luxurious, suede-like feel that's not only fashionable, but also eco-conscious.

The Liz Jordan-Hill carryall has already received rave reviews from early purchasers. One customer, Sarah Thompson, raved, “I am in love with my Liz Jordan-Hill carryall tote! It is not only spacious and durable, but it also looks incredibly chic. I love that it is made from up-cycled materials, it makes it even more special.”

With a focus on quality and craftsmanship, Liz Jordan-Hill ensures that each carryall handbag is meticulously made. The attention to detail and careful construction result in a handbag that will stand the test of time and become a staple in any wardrobe.

The bag is available on Lizjordanhill.com and Amazon.com/lizjordan-hill

