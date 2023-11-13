Fashion Forward and Eco-Friendly: Liz Jordan-Hill Launches Upcycled Handbag Collection

The Carryall Tote in color Cinder Featuring Fashion Scarf & Interior wallet Liz Jordan-Hill

Legacy Fabric Designer Pivots into Eco Fashion with Handbag

Exquisitely crafted from upcycled suede leather, the Liz Jordan-Hill carryall tote offers a luxurious, suede-like feel that's not only fashionable, but also eco-conscious.” — Keith Gordon

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liz Jordan-Hill, known for its ingenious creativity in the contract-grade upholstery textile market is now expanding into the fashion accessories marketplace with the launch of the Liz Jordan-Hill luxury up cycled suede leather carryall handbag.

“The Liz Jordan-Hill carryall handbag is the company’s first entry into the fashion accessories category,” says Keith Gordon, president of Liz Jordan-Hill. “Clients love the quality, construction and aesthetics of the Liz Jordan-Hill product line and we wanted to expand our design values into the fashion and lifestyle accessories category.”

The carryall handbag is constructed in beautiful, nubuck suede leather. Its spacious design allows the carrier to stash daily needs such as a laptop, water bottle, wallet and cell phone with room to spare. The carryall is offered in three classic colors with complementary leather trim including chocolate, cinder and navy.

“Currently, the Liz Jordan-Hill carryall handbag can be purchased directly from Amazon along with the Liz Jordan-Hill Home Collection which includes performance fabric by the yard, bespoke throw pillows and USA custom-crafted furniture,” adds Gordon.

For more information or to purchase the Liz Jordan-Hill carryall handbag, please visit

amazon.com/lizjordan-hill

About Liz Jordan-Hill

Liz Jordan-Hill is a leading contract-grade textile line providing solutions for residential, hospitality and commercial venues. By blending innovative design and technology, Liz Jordan-Hill creates inspiring products in an array of applications. Its broad product offerings include upholstery, home furniture, fashion and lifestyle accessories. For more information, visit lizjordanhill.com.