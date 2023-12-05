Zack Craft: New MTI America VP of Complex Claims

Zack Craft, ATP, CRTS, CAPS, CEAC joins MTI America as the newest member of MTI’s Senior Leadership Team.

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zack Craft, ATP, CRTS, CAPS, CEAC joins MTI America as the newest member of MTI’s Senior Leadership Team. Craft has over 24 years of experience in the complex care industry, working most recently for One Call as a VP National Product Leader.

Craft said, “I am thrilled to join the MTI team and contribute to our shared mission. My focus has been on building a dedicated team and developing programs designed to provide the workers' compensation industry with a comprehensive complex claims model of care, addressing the needs of both newly injured workers and legacy claims. The upcoming year holds great promise as we work towards launching programs that aim to elevate the care and outcomes for injured workers in the complex claims landscape. I am enthusiastic about the positive impact I can make with MTI America.”

Craft has an extensive history with developing patient-centric programs, introducing innovative products, providing complex rehab equipment, and launching wearable technology applications to support complex and catastrophic injuries.

As a complex rehab engineer, his goal has been to provide the resources, knowledge, equipment, tools, technology and training to maximize the recovery, functionality and independence for every complex injured worker.

“We are excited to have Zack join the MTI family. His reputation and expertise as an industry leader, as well as his experience working side-by-side with injured workers, makes him an asset to our team.” said Janet Kus, President and co-founder.

“Under Zack's leadership as the product and clinic lead for Durable Medical Equipment (DME) and Home Healthcare (HHC) product lines, we are enthusiastic about our concentrated efforts on implementing cost-containment product management programs. Our goal is to ensure that injured workers receive the necessary care without imposing significant costs on carriers. Through strategic initiatives and thoughtful management, we aim to strike a balance that benefits both the well-being of the injured workers we serve and the financial considerations of the payers involved.” said Cem Kus, CEO and Co-Founder.

Zack will play a pivotal role in bolstering our presence by actively supporting our sales team through onsite Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and assisting the marketing team in hosting multiple national CEUs throughout the year. His engagement and expertise will contribute significantly to our outreach efforts, providing valuable education and insights to both our internal teams and external audiences. We anticipate these initiatives will further strengthen MTI’s connections and impact in the industry.

About MTI America

www.mtiamerica.com

Founded in 1992, MTI has been a trusted partner in the workers’ compensation industry delivering a broad range of post-acute network health solutions to injured employees. Since its inception, our company’s guiding principles of delivering compassionate care and better health for everyone consistently result in superior medical and financial outcomes for those we serve. Our innovative spirit was recognized over 31 years ago as the original pioneer of Transportation & Translation services and continues today as our Diagnostic, Physical Medicine, Catastrophic, Post-Acute Care, Home Health, DME, Dental and Hearing solutions are built on best-in-class connected care models, experienced people, and a unified MTi360® platform.