Brinks Home Supports The Bridge Recovery Center Throughout 2023
The donation supports individuals experiencing homelessness in Dallas County.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brinks Home™, a leader in the smart home security industry, is proud to have supported The Bridge, a recovery center for individuals without a home in Dallas County, throughout 2023. Over the summer, Brinks Home team members raised $2,000 at a company-wide event, and volunteers then visited the recovery center in-person to present the donation. The check was presented to President and CEO Dr. David Woody, Chief Development Officer Amy Jane, Development Manager Tricia Moon, and Marketing Communications Manager Sandra Akins. In addition to the monetary donation, Brinks Home also visited the recovery center in May 2023, donating 500 hygiene kits and snack packs that were assembled during the National Volunteer Month event at Brinks Home headquarters in April 2023.
The $2,000 donation was raised in July during the Summer Carnival & Townhall. At the carnival, team members enjoyed games like the fan-favorite dunk tank. For a $5 donation, each person had three chances to dunk a business leader and support The Bridge.
Opened in May 2008, The Bridge is a Homeless Recovery Center for individuals without a home in Dallas County. They are open 24/7 and are the only shelter in Dallas providing day shelter services to all adults experiencing homelessness.
The Bridge offers many services, including transitional housing, emergency night shelter, meals, healthcare, recovery, employment & income services. laundry services, barbershop + hair salon, dog kennel, educational & recreational activities, personal hygiene, storage, and library + computer lab. The Bridge creates a one-stop-shop experience to enhance a guest’s ability to implement a plan for exiting homelessness.
Brinks Home is proud to partner with The Bridge in their endeavor to provide support for those experiencing homelessness in Dallas County and looks forward to growing the partnership further in the upcoming year. Brinks Home is dedicated to understanding how their business decisions affect their customers, partner, and planet. They are proud to provide support that focuses on improving the communities they serve.
About Brinks Home:
Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.
