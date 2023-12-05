Noted Security Expert Sal Lifrieri to Present the “Dangers of Social Networking” at The East Hampton High School Dec 6th
I am happy to be back at the East Hampton school district to help keep students and parents safe. It is my goal that parents, and their children are aware of the dangers posed while using social media”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tacticalpr:// Protective Countermeasures President Sal Lifrieri will be speaking to parents and students to educate them on the ever-evolving potential online threats that are faced each time we interact with a social media platform. The seminar will be held this Wednesday at East Hampton High School located at 2 Long Lane East Hampton NY 11937 at 6pm.
— Sal Lifrieri
Mr. Lifrieri will draw from cases that he has worked on to elucidate the real-world implications of posting on a social media outlet.
Attendees will learn about actionable steps that can be taken to better understand the impact of content you post on social media; it lives online in perpetuity and can trigger real world consequences.
The talk is being hosted by East Hampton High School and the East Hampton Town Police Department.
“We are thankful to have Mr. Lifrieri back to share his expertise with our student body and their families,” said Adam Fine, Superintendent of the East Hampton School District.
This presentation is part of an ongoing collaboration between Protective Countermeasures and Consulting and the East Hampton School District.
Protective Countermeasures and Consulting is conducting these talks in support of our Concierge Security Service (CSS). Concierge Security Service (CSS) is an elite security program that provides protection for those who may be vulnerable because of their status.
In the modern world, executives, celebrities, and private citizens are often targeted by multiple parties for personal information and having their privacy intruded upon daily. For more information meet us online at: https://pccsecure.com/concierge-security-services/
