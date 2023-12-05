Lawson Cypress trees attract Hà Nội customers at Christmas

VIETNAM, December 5 -

HÀ NỘI — More than two weeks before Christmas, many people in Hà Nội have sought to buy pine trees to decorate their homes for this meaningful holiday. Many people in Hà Nội decorate their houses with Lawson Cypress trees for Christmas.

Mini Lawson Cypress trees, with prices ranging from VNĐ150,000 to VNĐ300,000 (US$6-12) per tree, are "selling like hotcakes" this Christmas season.

Ms. Trang, owner of TuTu bonsai shop in Hà Nội, told Công thương (Industry and Trade) Newspaper: “Lawson Cypress trees are very popular every year. This Christmas season, I started to sell decorative Lawson Cypress in early November. Lawson Cypress, with a height of about 60-80 centimetres, is easy to care for and the tree can last for about one month if it is kept in a cool place. On an average day, I sell about 30 - 40 Lawson Cypress trees of all sizes.”

Lawson Cypress can withstand direct sunlight, the average height of the tree reaches about 30cm - 1m. Lawson Cypress tree looks quite similar to a pine tree and is at an affordable price, so many people use it to decorate during Christmas, according to Trang.

"The price of Lawson Cypress at our store ranges from VNĐ150,000 to VNĐ3 million depending on the size of the tree and accompanying decorative accessories. This year online demand has increased sharply compared to previous years. Some customers ordered up to 30 pine trees as gifts," added Trang.

With their beautiful designs and reasonable prices, Vietnamese products are dominating the Christmas market, and are preferred by many domestic customers.

Faux Christmas trees, Santa's sleighs and reindeer begin popping up and lighting up all over the capital city, particularly in such streets as Hàng Lược, Hàng Mã and Lương Văn Can which sell decorative items.

Local firms have churned out various Christmas accessories like pine cones, Santa suits, snow princess dresses and Christmas trees, whose prices are higher than those imported, but not too much.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc from Bắc Từ Liêm District said she prefers made-in-Vietnam products as they are hand-made, with diverse designs and affordable prices.

Apart from holiday decoration items, the shops also offer Santa suit rentals to meet the increasing demand over the past years.

Experts suggested consumers select products of prestigious facilities and pay more attention to their origin and quality to ensure that they are safe for their children. — VNS