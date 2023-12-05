Center Cam Launches Indiegogo Campaign for Innovative V2.0 Webcam

Share This Article

News Provided By

Center Cam 2.0 Center Cam 2.0

Elevating Digital Communication: The Next Generation of Webcams Unveiled

Center Cam's V2.0 is not just a webcam; it's a leap forward in digital communication. It's the only webcam in the right place.” — Ian Foster, Founder and CEO of Center Cam

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Center Cam , a leader in digital imaging technology, is excited to announce the launch of its Indiegogo campaign for the much-anticipated V2.0 webcam, a game-changer in online communication and content creation.Building on the success of its predecessor, the V2.0 webcam introduces groundbreaking features and enhancements that promise to redefine user experience in virtual interactions. Key advancements include improved audio quality, enhanced auto-lighting settings, and an "on" indicator light. Center Cam's V2.0 is not just a webcam; it's a leap forward in digital communication," said Ian Foster, Founder and CEO of Center Cam. "It's the only webcam in the right place. We've listened to our community and integrated features catering to professional and casual users. Whether it’s for business meetings, live streaming, or connecting with loved ones, the V2.0 webcam delivers unparalleled eye contact and reliability."Innovative Features:* Gyroscope for Versatile Orientation: The V2.0 webcam natively recognizes vertical orientation by incorporating a built-in gyroscope. This feature allows users to use the webcam in top-down or bottom-up setups, ideal for creators who require overhead shots for demonstrations, tutorials, or artistic presentations. This isn't just a webcam; it’s a video input for any number of applications.* Fixed Focus Lens to Prevent Unintended Adjustments: The new fixed focus lens is a significant enhancement, eliminating the possibility of unintended lens adjustments during handling or use that were present in v1. This simplifies the operation of v2 and assures the focus stays consistent once set, ensuring the image remains sharp and clear throughout the session. This feature is particularly beneficial during active streaming or video calls where movement might otherwise disrupt the focus.* Wider Field of View with 72° HFOV: The V2.0 webcam introduces a horizontal field of view (HFOV) of 72 degrees, slightly wider than the 1.0 model but narrower than most webcam HFOVs. This expanded field of view allows for a broader perspective, making it easier to include multiple people in a shot or show more of the environment. You'll stand out in video conferences, but not too much.* High-Definition Resolution Options: The V2.0 webcam supports 1080p HD resolution at 30 frames per second (fps) for crisp, detailed imagery and a 720p option at the same frame rate for users with lower bandwidth or processing power. These resolution choices ensure that users can select the option that best fits their needs, whether prioritizing image quality or system performance.* The V2.0 also boasts a sleek, user-friendly design (available in white and black), making it a stylish addition to any setup. Its plug-and-play to Mac/PC/Android/Linux functionality ensures easy installation and compatibility with various operating systems and platforms.Center Cam has set a flexible crowdfunding goal of $25,000, which will go towards finalizing production and distribution. Early backers will have access to exclusive discounts and more."We believe in the power of community and crowdfunding to bring innovative products to life," added Foster. "Our Indiegogo campaign is not just about funding; it's an invitation for users to join us in disrupting the way we videoconference."The campaign starts on December 5, 2023, and will run for 30 days. For more information, visit the Indiegogo campaign page or the Center Cam website at https://thecentercam.com/

Center Cam v2 webcam Indiegogo Launch