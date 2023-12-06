Daily Releases the First AI-Powered Live ‘Talk to Santa’ Mobile App

‘Santa Cat’ brings AI-powered holiday magic to families everywhere demonstrating the unique capabilities of voice-driven AI

Creating virtual characters like Santa Cat, capable of listening and responding naturally, represents the next frontier in AI.” — Nina Kuruvilla, co-founder of Daily

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daily, a company powering live voice and video for developers, has launched Santa Cat, a holiday app featuring an animated cat in Santa’s workshop, designed to bring festive joy to families and children.

Using their mobile device's microphone, users can call the North Pole, and engage in live, interactive conversations with Santa Cat. These chats, often filled with lots of fun, charm, and humor, are driven by advanced LLM (Large Language Model) technologies, ensuring each interaction is uniquely engaging.

Designed by Daily engineers who also are parents, Santa Cat sets out to be a safe and family-friendly experience. With meticulous fine-tuning of the AI components, Daily has ensured that the app is both imaginative and age-appropriate, providing a space where children can safely immerse themselves in the wonders of the holiday season.

Daily originally developed the experience as a fun proof of concept. As they began testing it with their own families, and experiencing how fun it was to share with their kids, the team was inspired to make it accessible to everyone and spread Santa Cat's holiday cheer. The app is designed with the highest level of privacy. The app does not require a phone number or login information, nor does it record video or audio. It contains no ad monetization or ad analytics tracking. Santa Cat was tested extensively with families and kids to ensure conversations were as positive in nature as possible.

“Creating virtual characters like Santa Cat, capable of listening and responding naturally, represents the next frontier in AI,” said Nina Kuruvilla, co-founder of Daily. “From the developer perspective, it’s pretty exciting to build AI-powered experiences that weren't possible just a few months ago. We're making this cutting-edge technology available to every developer by handling the hard parts of latency, threading, media transport, and data pipelining."

“From a parenting perspective, it’s also wonderful to build something fun that has clear boundaries for safe interaction and can be enjoyed together as a family.”

A core aspect of voice-driven LLM experiences is fast media transport that works on any device and any network connection. This ensures real-time connections between the user and the AI agent, making interactions seamless and immersive. For production-grade apps, achieving global scalability and sub-second latencies is a complex task, requiring specialized WebRTC technologies and architectural expertise, something Daily specializes in.

Santa Cat is now available for free on both Apple and Google app stores.

###

About Daily

Daily’s developer platform powers audio and video experiences for millions of people all over the world. Our customers are developers who use our APIs and client SDKs to build voice, video, and AI-powered features into applications and websites.