Frontier League Baseball Announces Majority Owner Sale of Joliet Slammers

JOLIET, IL, UNITED STATES , January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Frontier League announced today the sale of the Joliet Slammers to a new ownership group including minor league baseball team owner, Mike Veeck, along with his son Night Train. The group is comprised of several other members including actor Bill Murray.

The transaction was approved by the Frontier League following a unanimous vote by the Joliet City Council in favor of the ownership sale and stadium lease transfer.

Veeck’s roots run deep in Chicago. His father, the late Bill Veeck, was owner of the Chicago White Sox during the 1970s. Recently, Netflix released a new sports documentary, The Saint of Second Chances, about the family’s notable baseball legacy. “Community is extremely important to us,” said Mike Veeck. “The fan experience is fundamental, and we’re excited to continue this ballpark’s legacy of being a fun and happy place for families to experience the joys of baseball together.”

Murray is a well-documented lifelong baseball fan with roots and affinity for local teams in his hometown of Chicago. Murray already owns a stake in several other minor league teams.

Current owner Nick Semaca will remain part of the organization. “Partnering with Mike Veeck, Night Train and Bill Murray will bring great strength to our efforts to be a highlight of professional baseball in Chicago,” said Semaca. “We couldn’t be happier this group is on board, and I look forward to seeing all that’s to come for the future of professional baseball in this city.”

The Joliet Slammers are members of the Frontier League, the largest Major League Baseball Partner League.

The Slammers will open their 2024 season on May 10 with a home game against the Evansville Otters.

About the Joliet Slammers

The Joliet Slammers are members of the professional, independent Frontier League. Visit the Slammers online at www.jolietslammers.com or call the ticket office at 815-722-2287 for more information.

About the Frontier League

The Frontier League, the largest professional partner league of Major League Baseball, will enter its 31st season of play in 2024. It is the largest MLB Partner League with 16 teams in the Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Eastern Canada. Learn more at their website here.