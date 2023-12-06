PVBLIC Foundation Launches CCE Hubs Latin America
PVBLIC Foundation and CleantechHUB in partnership the U.S. Department of State, launch CCE Hubs Latin America, addressing climate challenges in the region.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PVBLIC Foundation, in collaboration with CleantechHUB, announces the launch of CCE Hubs Latin America. The program aims to address pressing climate challenges in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Guatemala, with a vision to expand its impact throughout South America and the Caribbean. This project is a part of the U.S. Department of State’s Coalition for Climate Entrepreneurship (CCE), a public-private partnership that aims to address the climate crisis and contribute to economic empowerment in developing countries by nurturing entrepreneurship focused on climate solutions.
Colombia and Central America face formidable challenges in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, with the region heavily reliant on agriculture. Climate change impacts, including more frequent and severe hurricanes, droughts, and floods, pose significant threats to vulnerable communities. The region's reliance on traditional fuels exacerbates carbon emissions and associated health issues.
PVBLIC Foundation and CleanTechHub were selected by the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships to expand the CCE Hub program to Latin America. The CCE Hubs will empower early-stage climate solutions and sustainable entrepreneurship. The Program's approach includes ideation, incubation, and acceleration to create a thriving ecosystem for green innovation.
"The State Department is proud to empower climate-focused entrepreneurs in Latin America through our Coalition for Climate Entrepreneurship program. We are grateful to the PVBLIC Foundation, to Cleantech HUB, and to our participating universities as we all collaborate to bring tomorrow's climate solutions to today's markets," said Dorothy McAuliffe, Special Representative for Global Partnerships, US Department of State.
In collaboration with partner universities—Universidad Externado de Colombia, Centro de Emprendimiento Externadista, Universidad Véritas de Costa Rica, and Universidad Rafael Landivar—the Program will establish dedicated in-country on-campus ClimateHubs. These hubs will provide entrepreneurs and ecosystem partners with the necessary support to translate ideas into businesses that tackle climate change, fostering bottom-up innovation, green scale-ups, and job creation.
“We’re excited to bring the CCE Hub concept to Latin America and to expand our partnership with the U.S. Department of State. With our partners at Cleantech Hub and these top universities across the region, we will raise awareness, mobilize climate action, and drive sustainable change in South America and the Caribbean Basin,” said Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, Executive Chairman, PVBLIC Foundation.
Together, collaborators engage 1,000 relevant actors, involve 450 students in presenting green ideas, train 100 startup teams, and mentor 40-60 individuals. Special emphasis will be placed on increasing the representation of underserved groups, including women and indigenous peoples, in climate entrepreneurship.
The Program will create a diverse network crossing disciplines, backgrounds, and sectors to generate products, services, and business solutions that address the real consequences of climate issues in communities. The Program's innovative online platform will facilitate knowledge sharing within and between ClimateHubs in Colombia, Guatemala, and Costa Rica. This digital infrastructure will connect entrepreneurs and partners, providing a dynamic knowledge base for ideation and business development. The platform will use digital technologies for training, data collection, mentorship sessions, and reporting on startup impact and development.
“Seed funding is the catalyst for transformative change. We're not just supporting ideas; we're investing in a resilient future. In the face of climate change, accessing the potential of early-stage entrepreneurs can form an unlimited source of innovative climate solutions, guiding us towards a sustainable tomorrow," said Jop Blom, Founder, International Lead, CleantechHUB.
Three Components of the Program:
Activation: Ideation and incubation programs to feed the startup pipeline.
Implementation: Tailored acceleration programs for early-stage entrepreneurs.
Networking & Ecosystem Building: Building a robust support network for climate entrepreneurs.
The Program is a collaboration between PVBLIC Foundation, CleantechHUB, the U.S. Department of State, and partner universities. Over a two-year period, the initiative will drive climate entrepreneurship, create green jobs, and contribute to a zero-carbon sustainable and inclusive future.
About PVBLIC Foundation:
PVBLIC Foundation is a non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact worldwide. The foundation has managed over 100 campaigns, programs, and partnerships, raising over $20 million in funding and reaching over a billion people in 125 countries.
About Cleantech HUB:
CleantechHUB, starting in Colombia in 2019 and Mexico in 2021, inspires, mobilizes, connects, and catalyzes green entrepreneurship through turnkey cleantech ideation, incubation, acceleration, and innovation programs. The organization has supported over 500+ early-stage climate entrepreneurs and mobilized over 3,000 climate entrepreneurship & cleantech innovation ecosystems across Central America.
