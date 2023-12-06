Courtemanche & Associates Launches Accreditation Readiness Companion
Courtemanche & Associates has enhanced their support resources to better meet client needs.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtemanche & Associates (C&A), a leading Healthcare Accreditation and Regulatory Compliance Consulting firm in the healthcare industry, is pleased to offer the Accreditation Resource Companion (ARC), the newest resource for Accreditation & Compliance—a compendium of checklists, audit tools, competency skill checklists, policy templates, and more designed to support healthcare organizations with their initiatives toward achieving regulatory compliance and providing safe patient care.
Based on the CMS Conditions of Participation, the ARC is designed to support accreditation readiness within every type of healthcare organization. Whether a healthcare organization is accredited by TJC, DNV, AAAHC, CIHQ or another agency, C&A’s extensive collection of resources will assist with survey readiness. Utilizing the Accreditation Resource Companions will allow healthcare organizations to:
- Improve Survey Readiness
- Drive Performance Improvement
- Enhance Patient Safety
Courtemanche & Associates’ extensive subscription service offers over 60 accreditation and regulatory compliance tools and resources, providing key aids to facilitate ongoing success for Healthcare Quality Professionals. The Accreditation Resource Companion will soon become the one-stop source for healthcare accreditation and regulatory compliance tools and resources to assist with survey readiness for a multitude of healthcare professionals and organizations.
Courtemanche & Associates is proud to offer the Accreditation Resource Companion to help health organizations meet the daily challenges of ever-changing accreditation and regulatory standards.
About the Company:
Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor, and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has over 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance expertise and has worked closely with many healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to impart their expert knowledge to their clientele, providing timely guidance on the regulatory challenges they face. C&A is dedicated to aiding healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care.
Courtemanche & Associates
Courtemanche & Associates
+1 704-573-4535
info@courtemanche-assocs.com