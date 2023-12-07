Flower Turbines Announces Turbine Art Competition Prizes
Details of how to enter can be found on the announcement on our site at https://tinyurl.com/bdcms97n
Flower Power, the luxury brand of Flower Turbines, focuses on promoting climate change awareness. They are on the lookout for talented artists who can create captivating artwork that will symbolize commitment to a sustainable and greener world. Artwork has the power to inspire, educate, and transform society's outlook on clean energy. Cash prizes awarded.
Participant's art can be featured as part of this action. Details are at https://tinyurl.com/bdcms97n
Even those who aren't artists or don't have a hand-painted work to submit can vote for the contestant artists. Details are at https://tinyurl.com/bdcms97n
The competition will run until May 8, 2024, and a winner for each week will be announced. Links to more details and where to sign up can be found at https://tinyurl.com/bdcms97n
Flower Turbines is a US company that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic and electronic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
- Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
Flower Turbines is raising funds through equity crowdfunding Regulation A at https://www.investflowerturbines.com/.
Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular (https://alturl.com/wpfpr) and Risks (https://alturl.com/8hrbw) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.
