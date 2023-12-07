Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,693 in the last 365 days.

Flower Turbines Announces Turbine Art Competition Prizes

Flower Power Competition Announcement

Flower Power Competition Announcement

Flower Turbines and its luxury brand Flower Power have started a competition for climate awareness art that anyone can enter.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines and its luxury brand Flower Power have started a competition for climate awareness art that anyone can enter.

Details of how to enter can be found on the announcement on our site at https://tinyurl.com/bdcms97n

Flower Power, the luxury brand of Flower Turbines, focuses on promoting climate change awareness. They are on the lookout for talented artists who can create captivating artwork that will symbolize commitment to a sustainable and greener world. Artwork has the power to inspire, educate, and transform society's outlook on clean energy. Cash prizes awarded.

Participant's art can be featured as part of this action. Details are at https://tinyurl.com/bdcms97n

Even those who aren't artists or don't have a hand-painted work to submit can vote for the contestant artists. Details are at https://tinyurl.com/bdcms97n

The competition will run until May 8, 2024, and a winner for each week will be announced. Links to more details and where to sign up can be found at https://tinyurl.com/bdcms97n

Flower Turbines is a US company that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic and electronic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.

Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
- Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.

Flower Turbines is raising funds through equity crowdfunding Regulation A at https://www.investflowerturbines.com/.

Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular (https://alturl.com/wpfpr) and Risks (https://alturl.com/8hrbw) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.

Support US
Flower Turbines
+1 806-318-1116
support.us@flowerturbines.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Flower Turbines Brand Video

You just read:

Flower Turbines Announces Turbine Art Competition Prizes

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more