Flower Turbines Outside a Building Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines. Row of wind turbines on roof Flower Turbines at Rotterdam Roof Days

Flower Turbines Announces Grant of Patent on Data Center Energy and Air Systems

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an environment where data centers are facing public criticism for their appropriation of electricity and causing its price to go up, Flower Turbines offers a solution that is environmentally conscious, innovative, and has public appeal.They can recycle the exhaust. Just like companies benefit from positive publicity from recycling their aluminum and plastic, data centers can recycle the energy from their air exhaust. When there is a constant stream of high velocity air, the payback on harvesting this wasted resource can be quite high.This applies not just to data centers but to any large air conditioning or industrial system with an exhaust. Large facilities in hot countries are likely to benefit.Flower Turbines has a granted patent for how to do it right. The first step is that the turbine needs to be the right shape and have other characteristics to make it efficient. Flower Turbines has those patents already granted in many countries.There is another problem beyond that. Placing turbines too close means blocking the air and losing energy or too far means losing out on the exhaust speed. The wrong type of turbine blade interferes with the flow. Flower Turbines has solved these problems and has a granted patent called Turbines Powered by Exhaust Fans.A presentation for data center customers can be found at https://d528cc30-602d-4d22-97c0-a5de10f37782.filesusr.com/ugd/f810b5_c6aec3a1f5e241d88eb755acd96bbf59.pdf A brochure on the concept can be found at https://d528cc30-602d-4d22-97c0-a5de10f37782.filesusr.com/ugd/bd2d84_33783bba6fee4f99ac29ee548e98577d.pdf Flower Turbines makes small wind turbines that are special in many ways. One of the game-changing innovations of great interest for data centers is their patented “cluster” or “bouquet” effect; when placed close together properly, each one added to a group makes the whole group perform better. As few as 4 turbines together produce the electricity of 8 separate turbines. This gives data centers and businesses of all kinds cost and space effectiveness greater than alternatives.Potential customers can contact Flower Turbines at support.us@flowerturbines.com except for the EU at support.eu@flowerturbines.comThe turbines are also beautiful, quiet, and bird friendly. They start at lower speeds than other turbines and endure higher speeds. Their 30+ patents are loaded with aerodynamic, engineering, and electronic advances.Flower Turbines, Inc. has external validation as a top company:- Awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips# - A winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business School's annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.- A winner of the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition for top technologies to implement in San Francisco in association with the World Economic Forum- The CEO was chosen as a 2021 innovator of the year by the US Department of Energy Impel+ program.- Chosen by US Department of Housing and Urban Development for its Innovation Showcase on the Washington Mall- Winner of many other awards

Flower Turbines Brand Video

