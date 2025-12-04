Flower Turbines at an Airport This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines. Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines Flower Turbines on ground level Flower Turbines at Rotterdam Roof Days

Flower Turbines Announces Solutions for Airport Electricity

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flower Turbines announces that it can help solve the energy problem for airports in 5 ways:1. In windy areas, around the periphery and parking lots2. In windy areas, on rooftops3. Even if the airport isn’t in a windy area, Flower Turbines can recycle the terminal’s cooling or heating exhaust into new wind energy4. E-bike and device charging systems with wind and solar5. Off-grid systems for security and lighting with wind and solarWith electricity prices rising more than inflation because of the growth of data centers, an airport can reduce its costs with a wind energy system. Most airports are open and windy.A presentation for airport customers can be found at https://d528cc30-602d-4d22-97c0-a5de10f37782.filesusr.com/ugd/f810b5_2afcdec5a180431487fa2180466228c4.pdf Flower Turbines makes small wind turbines that are special in many ways. One of the game-changing innovations of great interest for data centers is their patented “cluster” or “bouquet” effect; when placed close together properly, each one added to a group makes the whole group perform better. As few as 4 turbines together produce the electricity of 8 separate turbines. This gives airports cost and space effectiveness greater than alternatives.Potential customers can contact Flower Turbines at support.us@flowerturbines.com except for the EU at support.eu@flowerturbines.comThe turbines are also beautiful, quiet, and bird friendly. They start at lower speeds than other turbines and endure higher speeds. Their 30+ patents are loaded with aerodynamic, engineering, and electronic advances.Flower Turbines currently has funds to finance small wind projects so that they pay for discounted electricity at no upfront cost. A link to the conditions for this program can be found at the top of the home page at www.flowerturbines.com Flower Turbines, Inc. has external validation as a top company:- Awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips# - A winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business School's annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.- A winner of the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition for top technologies to implement in San Francisco in association with the World Economic Forum- The CEO was chosen as a 2021 innovator of the year by the US Department of Energy Impel+ program.- Chosen by US Department of Housing and Urban Development for its Innovation Showcase on the Washington Mall- Winner of many other awards

Flower Turbines Brand Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.