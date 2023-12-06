The Art Of Seduction Event Takes Art Basel Weekend 2023
The Art Of Seduction at the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel Saturday December 9th is the sexiest interactive art experience
Our exclusive venue sets the stage for a unique experience of art and passion, as renowned artists from around the world showcase their most alluring creations and live performances.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weekend of Art Basel is back and its known for attracting the who’s who of celebrity, art and culture. The Hard Rock Guitar Hotel and Casino will be at the center of excitement with special events and concerts to celebrate their new expanded offerings.
— Celia Evans
The most unique event during Art Basel weekend will most certainly be the Art of Seduction produced by Planet Fashion TV. On December 9th from 8pm to 11pm, inside the Hard Rock at Daer Dayclub after dark, this exclusive event is an interactive experience with electric live musical performances, art exhibits, fashion shows, and celebrity appearances all in the name of sensual artistic exploration.
"We are thrilled to bring this provocative and exciting curation to Art Basel Weekend,” says Celia Evans CEO of East Coast based Planet Fashion TV, “We wanted to add a dynamic twist to the typical Art Week events, and it should be a really beautiful experience”.
This is an immersion in sensual artistry and fashion. “Our exclusive venue sets the stage for a unique experience of art and passion, as renowned artists from around the world showcase their most alluring creations and live performances.”
Daer Dayclub in Hard Rock will be packed with world class events all weekend, including a concert by Tiesto, a concert by Bruno Mars, The Art of Seduction event and a concert by Cedric Gervais. Following the Art of Seduction will be performances by the EDM duo Loud Luxury from London who’s latest song “Body” released on Armin van Buuren’s record label has garnered over 40 million streams. Creator of the viral Tik Tok hit song, “Dancin in Mandela”, Dj Lucca Savi will play through out the night. Miss Venezuela Irianis Lopes and Playboy Playmate Nikki Trinidad will be walking on the runway.
The Art of Seduction will begin the evening with an unveiling of the FLLFW Magazine December Cover. Planet Fashion TV is proud to partner with FLLFW Magazine on this event. The quarterly magazine is owned by model and entrepreneur Florentina West, and features luxury, fashion, charities, events, travel and leisure. The cover promises to be a “seductive” surprise in line with the evening’s theme. West also owns the globally recognized Ft Lauderdale Fashion Week. Media Ingenius and Getty Video are also dedicated media sponsors.
The Art Of Seduction will feature art by celebrity favorite, Tran$parent, ex NFL Player turned artist, Brian Poli Dixon, Kyle Shindler and award winning Brazilian artist Rogerio Peixoto.
An irreverent new NFT Project will also make its launch at the event. The Florida Man, is more than a project it’s a brand. This multifaceted, interactive experience was launched utilizing web3 technologies and NFTs. Their primary focus is the release of a distinctive NFT collection comprising 5555 items, poised to be a collector's grail. Simultaneously, they are making a significant foray into Web2 with the launch of a merchandise store. They will be having exciting crowd interaction. https://floridamanswag.com/pages/about-florida-man-nft
Fashion Shows will be held by Playboy, luxury lingerie brand La Merveille. Burning Man favorite Zenma. SHIFT RADIO, creators of exciting music videos with the most beautiful models in the world will have a performance in gorgeous designer swimwear with accompanying video from exotic locations.
Playboy Playmate Autograph signings along with onsite mercurial body painting, guest appearance by the creator of the “ We In Miami” podcast which was recently acquired by Viacom and live musical and dance performances will round out the evening excitement. Some acts include Jehia Sax, Sasha Prendes and Inessa with help from musical director Randy Singer.
Planet Fashion is proud to partner with Jungle tea, Anna’s cider and RR Vodka for The Art Of Seduction. Jungle Tea is an innovative healthy new alcoholic beverage. Created by world class winemakers. It is the first “tea champagne” in existence. With zero carbs and zero sugar and only 100 calories a hand selected, premium tea blend, has been transformed into a luxurious alcoholic, naturally bubbly libation. Anna’s Cider is a refreshing handcrafted sugar fee alcoholic beverage and RR Vodka is a premium luxury brand that elevates your vodka experience.
Art enthusiasts, and curious souls seeking a thrilling night out will not want to miss The Art Of Seduction during Art Basel Weekend.
Trang Tran
Planet Fashion TV
+1 305-793-1389
email us here