hiTechMODA® Brings Immersive Runway Show To New York Fashion Week
Experience The Future Of Fashion Hosted By hiTechMODA®'s At New York Fashion Week In February 2023.
Our audience will be immersed in a live runway show where you can almost reach out and touch the models as they walk the uniquely designed runway.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hiTechMODA® is proud to announce its return to New York Fashion Week for Season 9, taking place at the prestigious Gotham Hall in Midtown Manhattan, steps away from Times Square on February 10th and 11th, 2023.
With the theme of "See and Be Seen," hiTechMODA® invites fashion enthusiasts to experience the best in fashion design, from internationally renowned artists to up-and-coming young designers who are pushing the boundaries and challenging the status quo.
"Our audience will be immersed in a live runway show where you can almost reach out and touch the models as they walk the uniquely designed runway," said PS Privette, Producer at hiTechMODA®. "Become mesmerized by international performers, including an extraordinary guest violinist virtuoso from Ukraine. Be inspired by hiTechMODA's fashion, red carpet, paparazzi, media, music, and stunning visuals!"
The two-day event will feature a variety of performances, including a Ukrainian violinist and singer Assia Ahhatt who performed with the Ukrainian National Philharmonic, Team Legend Voice finalist Carolina Rial, rising star LA singer Sasha Anne with her new hit song "This is Your Night," LA singer Ava Breeze who has been awarded Best Emerging Artist, New York entertainer Angelina Stanek, and influencer Caroline Maria Derpienski.
The runway show, starting at 5:00 pm, will be hosted by Highness Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe of Germany and co-hosted by influencer, TV personality and GoGirl, Jennifer Murphy.
Don't miss your chance to experience the future of fashion at hiTechMODA's immersive runway show at New York Fashion Week Season 9. Tickets are available now at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/nyfw-hitechmoda-season-9-at-gotham-hall-1465489.
