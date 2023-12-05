FEMA Awards Nearly $3.7 Million to Babson College for COVID Prevention Costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $3.7 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse Babson College for the cost of steps taken to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3,695,999 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the private business school in Wellesley for the costs of contracting for cleaning services and purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) between June 2020 and June 2022.

The college purchased of 134,450 face masks, 896 face shields/goggles, 566,300 gloves, and 700 N95 masks that were distributed among the students, staff, faculty, temporary nurse practitioners, and authorized visitors and vendors while on the campus.

In addition, Babson College also purchased thermometers, at-home antigen COVID testing kits, anti-bacterial hand sanitizers and dispensers, disposable coveralls, alcohol & Lysol wipes, and Kleenex, and hired contracted temporary custodial help for the cleaning and disinfection of campus buildings such as the COVID testing sites, administrative buildings, dining areas, and common areas.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Babson College with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Reimbursing state, county, and municipal governments – as well as eligible non-profits and tribal entities – for the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important part of our nation’s ongoing recovery.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $2.6 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.