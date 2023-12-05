NBAA Marks the Passing of Former FAA Administrator David Hinson

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Dec. 5, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today paid tribute to the legacy of David Hinson, who served as administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from 1993-1996. Hinson recently passed away at age 90.

“David Hinson was a great leader and aviator who, during his tenure as FAA administrator, set an enduring standard for excellence,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “He will be greatly missed by all of us who were fortunate to have worked with and been inspired by him.”

Hinson was FAA administrator in 1994, when Congress passed the landmark General Aviation Revitalization Act, which was intended to counteract the effects of prolonged product liability on general aviation aircraft manufacturers by limiting the duration of their liability for the aircraft they produce.

Before being nominated by President Bill Clinton to lead the agency, Hinson served as executive vice president for marketing and business development at McDonnell Douglas Corp.’s Douglas Aircraft Co. He also was a former chairman and CEO of Midway Airlines, which he helped found, and served as an executive of Air West.

In 1973, Hinson became involved with Hinson-Minella, Inc., a limited partnership whose investments included Flightcraft, Inc., a distributorship for Beech Aircraft in the Pacific Northwest.

A naval aviator in the 1950s, he moved into civil aviation in 1961 and served as a pilot for Northwest Airlines and West Coast Airlines.

