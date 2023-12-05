Submit Release
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step out in style and elegance at Premier Jour Lingerie & Swimwear’s Annual Sip & Shop Fashion Show on Thursday, December 7, 2023, in the heart of the iconic Corso Italia at 1292 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto. Lingerie, swimwear, holiday looks and everyday essentials will take center stage for everyBODY at this premium fashion event.

For over a decade and a half, Premier Jour Lingerie & Swimwear is Toronto’s leading certified bra and swimwear fitters at the forefront of beauty, sophistication and style in all its forms, from size inclusivity with an extra-large selection of sizes ranging from 28-48 back and AA-K cup, and swimwear from 2 to 22. When shopping for lingerie and swimwear, shoppers should have options from petite to plus, all sizes matter.

The sights and sounds of the holiday season will shine bright at the Festivus Fashion Event with the latest styles on the runway during the fashion show featuring elite collections of fine European lingerie, intimate apparel, lounge wear and nightwear from prominent designers, holiday cheer with handcrafted treats, bubbly, and live music. Mix and mingle to shop the season of elegant and romantic lingerie, the right fit and gifts, luxury products and personal service.

DATE Thursday, December 7, 2023

TIME 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

LOCATION Premier Jour Lingerie & Swimwear
1292 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON, M6E 1C1

WHO Fashion Show, Models, Bloggers, Influencers

WHAT Runway Show, Gifts Bags, Music, Wine & Cocktails
Chance to WIN $350 Lingerie Set & more.

RSVP Email c/o info@pjlingeries.com

For more information about Premier Jour Lingerie & Swimwear, visit https://www.pjlingeries.com

Nadia Cerelli
Plan B Media
+1 647-409-4953
