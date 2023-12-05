Suncreek Brewery Announces New 12oz Can Format to Better Meet the Needs of its Distribution Accounts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Suncreek Brewery is excited to announce a new can size to better meet the high-demand needs of its on and off-premise accounts. To that end, a strategic decision was made to replace their 16oz cans with 12oz cans to fulfill retailers' growing preference for smaller-format packaging.
Since its inception in 2018 by owner Bill Downs, Suncreek Brewery has continuously evaluated its presence in the market. “While 16oz has previously been known as a ‘craft’ format, feedback from on-premise (theme parks/restaurants, pool bars, etc.) and off-premise accounts (convenience/liquor/package stores, etc.), in our target market have asked for the smaller 12oz format - be it for a better a pricing point or for better shelf-set compatibility.” He added, ”Given our retail partner requests and industry analytics, such as NIQ, pointing to a rising preference of the 12oz format and a corresponding decline in 16oz, we decided to switch now before too many natural barriers presented themselves. We’re still nimble enough to pivot - as we’ve done previously with our brewhouse automation, QC, and filtering initiatives.”
In 2020, Suncreek contracted MW Control Solutions to increase production capacity with additional fermenters and retro-fit existing brewing equipment with their recipe-driven automation controls, a move that allowed Suncreek Brewery to maintain consistency and preserve the highest quality standards as volumes increased. Since automating the brewery 3 years ago, Suncreek has more than doubled it's production.
Bill Downs shared his appreciation, "MW Control Solutions automation enabled us to refine our recipes by controlling each variable in the process. We were able to scale up production while ensuring consistency and quality control." Ryan Clark, graduate of Siebel Institute of Technology, coordinator for the Master Brewers Association of the Americas, and Head Brewer for Suncreek, elaborated, "MW Control's automation allows me to focus on the science of each brew, rather than solely on it's execution, and frees me up to work in the lab and cellar while brewing. Our batch-to-batch consistency is fantastic and the automation is a huge time-saver!" MW Control started in Ireland, provides automation controls for global brands like Jameson and Bushmills, and now also serves craft brands across the US from their office in Ocoee, FL.
Distribution sales of Suncreek Brewery have continuously expanded across the state of Florida. Downs reassured his loyal fans, "Our packaging may have changed, but it's the same great beer inside, and we're excited to share our beer with more people using the 12oz can size."
Michael Wendling, Owner of MW Control Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm, "We're excited to be a part of Suncreek's growth and love seeing how our technology is helping craft breweries." Sales Director, Jacob Schmalzle, shared, "We take pride in supporting our customers' success. Suncreek has great beer and has always been data-driven, so this is a solid move to meet consumer demand."
For more information, please contact:
Suncreek Brewery
Bill Downs, Owner
Phone: (407)850-8810
Email: info@suncreekbrewery.com
www.suncreekbrewery.com
MW Control Solutions
Jacob Schmalzle, Sales Director
(407)668-0040
jacob@mwcontrol.com
www.mwcontrol.com
+1 407-668-0040
