Crooked Can Brewing Company Selects MW Control Solutions for Brewing Equipment Supply in Minneola, FL
EINPresswire.com/ -- Crooked Can Brewing Company announced that MW Control Solutions has been awarded the prestigious contract to supply brewing equipment for their new Minneola, FL location. The brewery and Plant Street Market have been a local Winter Garden favorite since 2014, with distribution sales reaching loyal beer drinkers around Central Florida. Crooked Can has chosen MW Control Solutions for their expertise in automation and turnkey installations, making beer consistency and quality a priority as the brewery meets growing demand around the state.
MW Control Solutions, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Ocoee, FL, is an industry leading brewery and distillery builder that specializes in automation. Their control systems are used by Jameson and Bushmills in Ireland, and now craft brands across the US market. Managing Director, Michael Wendling, explained, "Brewing and distilling at any scale is all about the science, and we engineer that science into our solutions. It's really exciting what our technology is doing for craft breweries."
Unique to each beer brewed, Crooked Can will utilize recipe-driven controls for a digital level of consistency usually reserved for much larger facilities. "It's important that we're able to scale up our production without losing our craft," said Todd Glass, Head Brewer for Crooked Can. CEO Alan Delahunt added, "With this level of control and efficiency, we can share our beloved craft beers at a much larger scale, without losing the essence of what got us here."
MW Control Solutions will also facilitate the turnkey installation and commissioning of the brewing equipment. US Sales Director, Jacob Schmalzle explained, "Typical brewery installations require subcontracting multiple trades for electrical, welding, engineering, glycol piping, plumbing, etc. We provide all these services in-house, and ensure the entire plant functions cohesively with remote access from any smart device, user logins, batch data reports, and alarms with 24/7 live tech support."
Crooked Can Founder, Andy Sheeter, expressed his satisfaction, "MW Control stood out as the best option for our brewery equipment. Their functionality, ongoing support, and bundled install pricing made them the clear choice for our expansion." Michael Wendling concluded, "We're honored to be a part of what Crooked Can is doing, and look forward to helping them grow."
Crooked Can plans to start construction on their new facility in Minneola, FL next year with 40,000sqft of craft beer, marketplace and family entertainment.
For more information, please contact:
Crooked Can Brewing Company
www.crookedcan.com
MW Control Solutions
www.mwcontrol.com
Jacob Schmalzle
