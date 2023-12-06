OhmniLabs Enhances Medical Board with Stanford Scholars, Reinforcing Commitment to Revolutionize Healthcare Robotics

Dr. Jeffrey Glenn, M.D., Ph.D. joins the OhmniLabs Medical Advisory Board Dr. Edward Pham, M.D. joins the OhmniLabs Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Jeffrey Glenn and Dr. Edward Pham Bring Invaluable Medical Expertise to Bolster OhmniLabs' Commitment to Healthcare Automation

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OhmniLabs, a robotics leader in medical technology and healthcare solutions, proudly announces the appointment of two eminent experts to its esteemed Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Jeffrey Glenn, MD/PhD, a distinguished figure in the field of molecular virology, joins alongside Dr. Edward Pham, a leading microbiologist and immunologist. Their invaluable contributions will further bolster OhmniLabs' mission to revolutionize healthcare through autonomous solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Glenn and Dr. Pham to OhmniLabs' Medical Advisory Board," said Dr. Thuc Vu, CEO and Co-founder of OhmniLabs. "Their extraordinary accomplishments in their respective domains will significantly contribute to our trajectory as we continue to innovate and make healthcare more accessible, efficient, and effective.”

Dr. Jeffrey Glenn, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Jeffrey Glenn is a trailblazing Professor of Medicine and Microbiology & Immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine. Renowned for his groundbreaking research in molecular virology, Dr. Glenn's work has catalyzed the development of novel antiviral strategies and treatments for liver diseases and cancer.

Dr. Glenn is the driving force behind ViRx@Stanford, an initiative dedicated to the proactive development of novel antiviral strategies to combat pandemics. He is also the founder of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR), co-founder of Riboscience LLC, and founder I-Cubed Therapeutics, pioneering biotechnology companies developing antiviral and anti-cancer drugs.

Dr. Glenn's focus on molecular virology has paved the way for groundbreaking advancements in antiviral therapies. His ongoing projects delve into understanding the role of prenylation in virus life cycles and identifying novel antiviral strategies for a range of viruses, including hepatitis, influenza, and enteroviruses. Dr. Glenn's unparalleled dedication to medical progress aligns seamlessly with OhmniLabs' mission to transform healthcare through innovation.

"I am excited to join OhmniLabs' Medical Advisory Board and contribute to the advancement of best practices within infection prevention and control. By integrating robotics, we create a unique opportunity to reshape how we approach infectious disease management, leaving us better prepared to counter pandemics proactively. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at OhmniLabs as we work towards innovative solutions that can truly transform healthcare.”

Dr. Edward Pham, M.D.

Dr. Edward Pham, a distinguished figure in the field of medicine, serves as an Instructor in Medicine within the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Stanford University School of Medicine. Dr. Pham's expertise extends beyond clinical practice, encompassing a pivotal role as the Deputy Director for Translational Research at ViRx@Stanford.

Born and raised in Vietnam, Dr. Pham completed his undergraduate studies in Bioengineering at UCLA, where his outstanding academic achievements earned him the highest honors, graduating summa cum laude. Dr. Pham's dedication to excellence led to his induction into both Phi Beta Kappa and Tau Beta Pi, prestigious academic honor societies.

Continuing his pursuit of knowledge, Dr. Pham earned both an M.D. and Ph.D. in Microbiology & Immunology from Stanford University. His academic prowess and commitment to advancing healthcare have been consistently acknowledged through various prestigious awards, including the Gates Millennium Scholar, the Soros Fellowship for New Americans, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Fellowship, and the International Academy Achievement Delegate honor.

"Joining OhmniLabs' Medical Advisory Board is a great opportunity to explore new frontiers in patient care, treatment, and research, ultimately advancing the way we address critical healthcare challenges," said Dr. Pham.

The addition of Dr. Glenn and Dr. Pham marks a significant milestone in OhmniLabs' unyielding pursuit of medical innovation, positioning the company as a prominent leader in the evolution of healthcare automation.

About OhmniLabs

OhmniLabs is a healthcare automation company focused on providing innovative robotic solutions. Since our founding in 2015, we’ve delivered thousands of robots that have improved the lives of people in more than 49 countries worldwide. Our USA-based manufacturing facility allows us to design, engineer, and build advanced robots for our customers with unrivaled usability and reliability.