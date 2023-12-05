Submit Release
EMU Community Involvement Center Made Statements Regarding 5 December International Volunteer Day

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eda Yazgın, a member of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Community Involvement Center and academic staff member of the Faculty of Education, Department of Elementary Education, made statements regarding 5 December International Volunteer Day. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yazgın stated the following in her remarks:

"The International Volunteer Day is celebrated annually on December 5th, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1985. The aim of this day is to promote volunteerism awareness from local to global levels and advocate for it.The  World Volunteer Day creates a unique opportunity for collaboration among non-profit organizations, civil society and solidarity platforms, academia, and private sector employees to come together, collaborate, and materialize common values in order to produce and implement solidarity and cooperation. In today's world facing multiple crises, the vital importance of volunteerism for the success of Sustainable Development Goals is acknowledged. The Eastern Mediterranean University Community Involvement Center highlights the power of acting together on 5 December World Volunteer Day, aiming to serve as an example of constructive and productive collaborative action within unity and solidarity. Within the framework of the university student-centered social sensitivity mission, various activities will be carried out throughout the day. The EMU Community Involvement Center calls upon each individual in society to discover the power of their volunteerism for making the world a better place."

Eastern Mediterranean University

