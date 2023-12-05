USA Pickleball Announces Pickleball Coaching International as an “Official Coaching Education Partner”

Members of PCI are also joint members of USA Pickleball and will be utilized to support key USA Pickleball initiatives for growing the game.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball today announced that Pickleball Coaching International (PCI) will be designated as an “Official Coach Education Partner” of the National Governing Body.

PCI has met a strict set of protocols established by USA Pickleball required to ensure the highest standards for coach certification and education for the sport.

“I am thrilled that PCI has become an ‘Official Coaching Education Partner’ of USA Pickleball. We have worked for years to put together a unique, high-quality coach education program that meets the needs of current and future pickleball coaches,” said Mark Renneson, Pickleball Coaching International Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our relationship with USA Pickleball strengthens our position as an industry leader and I’m excited about how we can work together to continue to support pickleball instructors in the United States and around the world.”

As an “Official Coaching Education Partner” of USA Pickleball, PCI sets itself apart as the gold standard when it comes to pickleball instructor certification. Members of PCI are also joint members of USA Pickleball and will be utilized to support key USA Pickleball initiatives for growing the game.

“We look forward to working with PCI and leveraging their 100% online certification program to broaden the scope and enhance the quality of coach education for our sport,” said Hope Tolley, USA Pickleball’s Managing Director of Recreational Services. “With the demand for pickleball instruction and education continuing to skyrocket across the country, our official partnership with PCI could not come at a better time. We are proud to endorse PCI’s resources and tools to our community and those dedicated to growing the sport.”

With this partnership announcement, PCI joins the Professional Pickleball Registry (PPR) as an Official Coaching Education Partner of USA Pickleball. Additional details about PCI certification and courses can be found here.

About USA Pickleball:

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S. and provides players with official rules, tournaments, rankings and promotional materials. The mission of USA Pickleball is to promote the development and growth of pickleball in the United States and its territories. The association is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation and governed by a board of directors and professional staff who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued growth and development of the sport.

About Pickleball Coaching International:

Pickleball Coaching International is an industry leader in coach education and instructor certification.

PCI’s instructor certification program is full of exclusive resources you won’t find anywhere else: clear and concise videos that will help you to become a more effective teacher. Training activities you can use with your players to keep your lessons fresh and fun, tips on how to deal with awkward numbers, and ideas about what to do when you have students at different skill levels. With PCI Instructor Certification you’ll learn how to manage groups effectively, how to motivate your students to learn, and even a thing or two about turning your passion for pickleball into a successful coaching business.

Pickleball Coaching International Media Contact:

Mark Renneson, Founder and CEO

info@pickleballcoachinginternational.com