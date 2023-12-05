NSF launches EducateAI initiative

The U.S. National Science Foundation is excited to announce the EducateAI initiative. The goal of the initiative is to enable educators to make high-quality, audience-appropriate artificial intelligence educational experiences available nationwide to K-12, community college, four-year college and graduate students, as well as adults interested in formal training in AI.

"Investing in AI education is not just a commitment to technology; it's an investment in empowering educators and the next generation of AI workforce with the skills and knowledge to navigate an AI-driven world. EducateAI is about empowerment and inclusivity, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to not only understand AI but to actively contribute to its positive evolution," said Margaret Martonosi, NSF assistant director for Computer and Information Science and Engineering (CISE).

To ensure that educators are well-equipped to teach AI concepts effectively, the EducateAI initiative will offer professional development opportunities and foster communities of practice that will provide teachers with the knowledge and skills required to integrate AI into their teaching practices. In addition, the program will establish the necessary infrastructure to support AI education across diverse institutions and will include a focus on underrepresented groups in computing. The program also encourages proposals from institutions in Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research jurisdictions, minority-serving institutions and emerging research institutions.

"By directing resources toward AI initiatives that support educators and students, we are not only preparing the workforce of the future but also fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and inquiry. While AI is making tremendous advances at the frontiers of science, it can never replace the profound impact of our dedicated educators. Empowered computer science teachers can further inspire and guide students on a successful journey of AI discovery," said NSF Program Director Jeff Forbes.

EducateAI also aligns with the National AI Research Resource pilot initiative, contributing to democratizing access to resources for AI research and education by establishing collaborative networks among educators, researchers and industry professionals to facilitate the exchange of ideas, best practices and real-world insights to enhance AI education in high schools.

As a first step in the initiative, NSF has published the EducateAI Dear Colleague Letter, which is jointly funded by the agency's CISE and STEM Education directorates. The letter invites the submission of innovative and impactful proposals that advance inclusive computing education, integrate innovative AI-focused curricula for high school and undergraduate classrooms, and facilitate the creation of engaging and comprehensive educational materials that align with the latest advancements in AI technology.