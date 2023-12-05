POWR2 POWRBANK MAX Wins New Equipment Digest's Innovation Award 2023

POWR2 POWBANK MAX NED Award Winner 2023 POWR2 Battery Energy Storage Systems

POWR2 is thrilled to announce that the POWRBANK MAX BESS has been named the winner of the NED Innovation Award 2023 in the Electrical & Electronics category.

We are honored to receive the NED Innovation Award. The recognition underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that exceed the evolving needs of the energy storage industry.” — Toby Nunn, CEO at POWR2

BETHEL, CT, USA, December 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- POWR2, a leading provider of cutting-edge energy storage solutions, is thrilled to announce that its revolutionary product, the POWRBANK MAX , has been named the winner of the New Equipment Digest's Innovation Award 2023 in the Electrical & Electronics category. The New Equipment Digest's Innovation Awards recognize and celebrate the most innovative products and solutions within the manufacturing industry.The annual reader-choice program, featuring 15 different categories, is a testament to the industry's commitment to excellence and progress. New Equipment Digest selects winners through its audience of industry experts, including plant managers, engineers, and industrial buyers. The rigorous judging process ensures that only the most groundbreaking and forward-thinking products receive this prestigious accolade.The POWRBANK MAX stands out as a rental-ready, emission-free energy storage solution. As the largest POWRBANK model, the MAX utilizes clean and silent energy storage for a wide range of temporary applications. Engineered to handle loads like tower cranes, pumps, and hoists, it boasts an impressive power output of up to 500kW.One of the unique features of the POWRBANK MAX is its ability to effectively manage the power demands associated with equipment start-ups. In applications such as tower cranes, where there are frequent starts and stops, traditional power sources often face challenges with large spikes in demand. The POWRBANK MAX eliminates the need for generator over-sizing by efficiently handling both peak demand at engine start-up and low loads during operation."We are honored to receive the New Equipment Digest's Innovation Award," said Toby Nunn, POWR2 CEO. "The recognition underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of the energy storage industry. The POWRBANK MAX represents a significant leap forward in temporary power, providing a reliable, clean, and efficient power solution for a variety of applications."POWR2 is proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the temporary power sector, and the recognition from New Equipment Digest further solidifies the company's position as a leader in providing sustainable and high-performance power for various industries.For more information about POWR2 and the POWRBANK MAX, please visit powr2.com.About POWR2POWR2 is a leading manufacturer of clean portable power solutions that help businesses meet their energy efficiency and sustainability goals. Innovative solutions from POWR2 drive profitability and sustainability with cutting-edge battery energy storage system technology. POWR2 is headquartered in Bethel, CT with distribution worldwide.Visit POWR2.com or join the conversation on our LinkedIn page, and let’s simplify sustainability.

POWRBANK MAX Energy Storage for Large-Scale Applications