Embassy Healthcare Announces Grand Opening of Regent of Newport News, A New Luxury Assisted Living Community

Large, two-story community area with elegant details and welcoming fireplace. Exterior of the 49-unit luxury living community. Living spaces provide separate living, dining and bedroom areas.

This opening marks not just the realization of a dream but the beginning of a new chapter in luxury senior living in Newport News” — Mehri Stephenson

NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embassy Healthcare is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest assisted living community, Regent of Newport News, located at 741 Thimble Shoals Blvd, Newport News, VA. The grand opening event is scheduled for Thursday, December 14, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and will begin with the ribbon cutting ceremony. This event will feature cocktails, appetizers, and guided tours of the facility. The community is warmly invited to join this celebration and witness the inauguration of a new era in luxury senior living.

Regent of Newport News is a 49-unit luxury assisted living community, representing a significant milestone in Embassy Healthcare’s expansion into the Virginia market. Managed by Embassy Healthcare, a Beachwood, Ohio-based operator with a robust portfolio in senior living facilities, this project is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care.

This project was initiated by the late owner of Bowditch Ford, with his son, Casey Rosinski, taking the reins to realize his father’s vision. After overcoming challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosinski is proud to see this project come to fruition. This fulfills his father’s legacy and marks his entry into the senior living industry.

Regent features elegantly designed living spaces, ranging from 800 to 1,100 square feet, with separate living, dining, and private areas. Special highlights include nine king suites with private patios, a wellness center with a fitness center and salon/spa, and unique architectural elements like a vintage mailbox and Roman-style columns.

The community also boasts fine dining options and an English-style pub, emphasizing a high standard of living and social engagement for residents. Embassy Healthcare’s attention to detail is evident in every aspect of Regent, promising a comfortable and luxurious living experience.

“We’re excited to open our doors and welcome the community to Regent of Newport News. This opening marks not just the realization of a dream but the beginning of a new chapter in luxury senior living in Newport News,” said Mehri Stephenson, VP of Business Development at Embassy Healthcare.

Residents and guests are encouraged to RSVP by Tuesday, December 12, to Alicia Durrah at adurrah@embassyhealthcare.net. For more information, visit embassyhealthcare.net or follow Embassy Healthcare on Facebook.